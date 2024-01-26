A Shawnee man has pleaded guilty as part of a plea agreement for his role in the 2018 death of MeShon Cooper.

Ronald Lee Kidwell, now 53, was originally charged with second-degree intentional murder.

The plea agreement means Kidwell pleaded guilty to an amended charge of voluntary manslaughter.

Kansas statute defines voluntary manslaughter as knowingly killing a human being committed upon a sudden quarrel or in the heat of passion.

MeShon Cooper, the 43-year-old mother of one, was last seen alive on July 6, 2018, and had been reported missing.

Her car was found, with the keys still inside, the next day near 7th Street and Myrtle in Kansas City, Missouri.

Eight days later, on July 14, Shawnee Police found Cooper’s body inside of a home in the 11400 block of West 69th Street.

Police said at the time that Ronald Kidwell had been living at the house.

Soon after Cooper’s body was found local media reported that the FBI’s Kansas City field office was investigating the killing as a possible hate crime.

Members of Cooper’s family, including his daughter, told the Kansas City Star at the time that Kidwell was a racist who would brag about his associations with white supremacist groups.

The Post has reached out to the FBI’s Kansas City field office for any update on the status or conclusions of an investigation into Cooper’s killing.

A statement from the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office noting Kidwell’s plea deal this week makes not mention of any potential hate crimes investigation.

In a 2018 news release, Shawnee Police said the discovery of Cooper’s body and arrest of Kidwell came after a joint investigation involving police investigators from the Kansas City, Missouri, Lenexa, and Shawnee police departments.

Kidwell’s case is now scheduled for sentencing on March 14.