SMSD News: Shawnee Mission shout outs

Shawnee Mission School District students and staff continue to shine this school year. Here are a few recent accomplishments:

Horizon Awards This month, two Shawnee Mission educators were recognized for their outstanding work as first year teachers. Brennan Mills, an English Language Arts Teacher at Indian Woods Middle School, and Liz Palmer, a second grade teacher at Rosehill Elementary School, are Horizon Award winners, named by the Kansas State Department of Education. They recently received surprise phone calls from Kansas Commissioner of Education Dr. Randy Watson, and will be honored during a special ceremony during the Kansas Exemplary Educators Network (KEEN) State Education Conference next month.

Reflections Ceremony Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard and the Board of Education honored Shawnee Mission winners of the PTA Reflections Program. Reflections is a nationwide student recognition program that encourages student creativity in the classroom and at home. This year students were asked to explore the theme “I am Hopeful Because…” They submitted visual artwork, literature, photography, musical compositions, films, and choreography. “We’ve enjoyed seeing their work on display in the boardroom and other places at the Center for Academic Achievement,” Dr. Hubbard expressed. All of the Award of Excellence winners recognized will advance to the state level competition. Click here to watch the recognition ceremony.

National Journalism Honor Dow Tate, instructor for the Shawnee Mission East journalism program, was honored as the H.L. Hall National Yearbook Adviser of the Year by the National Journalism Education Association. During his time as SM East’s yearbook adviser, the publication has earned 14 Pacemaker awards, the preeminent award in high school journalism. He will be recognized by his peers in April during the JEA/National Scholastic Press Association Spring National High School Journalism Convention.

Music Educators Honored The East Central Kansas Music Educators Association (ECKMEA) recognized two educators for their outstanding contributions to music education. Jon Duncan, Shawnee Mission South choir director, was named Outstanding High School Choir Educator. Rebecca Donahoo, Indian Woods Middle School choir director, was named Outstanding Middle School Choir Educator. They were selected following a nomination and voting process conducted by their peers in the region. They were recognized during ECKMEA District Honor Choir concerts.

KAHPERD Honor Two outstanding educators were honored by the Kansas Association for Health, Physical Education, Recreation, and Dance (KAHPERD). Lisa Morstadt, a teacher at Shawnee Mission Northwest, has been honored as Health Education Teacher of the Year. Morstadt has served the Shawnee Mission School District for 26 years, with the majority of her work in health education. During her career she has helped write advanced health curriculum and supported adoption processes of health curriculum resources. Morstadt has many strengths in engaging students in learning about health concerns and issues. Greg Lawrence, principal at Trailwood Elementary, has been honored by KAHPERD as Administrator of the Year. He was nominated by retired physical educator Kathy Zink, who noted Lawrence has always advocated to allow sufficient time for activity participation for all students. He was recognized for his positive leadership in the school building and for promoting all aspects of physical education, including advocating for recess and physical education to support an active lifestyle for all.

2023 AP School Honor Roll Recipients The College Board recently announced its AP School Honor Roll and Shawnee Mission East was one of eleven Kansas High Schools recognized. Honorees were recognized based on a commitment to increasing college-going culture, providing opportunities for students to earn college credit, and maximizing college readiness.

National Merit Recognition Shawnee Mission formally honored the district’s National Merit Semifinalists at a reception. Dr. Hubbard expressed she was glad to get a chance to talk to these students about their achievements and congratulate them, along with their principals and family members, on all they have accomplished. Noting several students were unable to make it this year, Dr. Hubbard stated, “That is such a testament to how involved all of these students are in their school and community which is something we celebrate, too.” Click here to see a list of the honorees.

Shawnee Mission School District is the third largest school district in Kansas. The district serves students in Pre-Kindergarten through 12th grade in 34 elementary schools, five middle schools, five high schools, and several educational centers. It has been consistently ranked among the finest school districts nationwide for its high student performance. The district’s objective is that each student will have a personalized learning plan that will prepare them for college and careers, with the interpersonal skills they need for life success. The district serves a diverse student population from 14 cities within northeast Johnson County, Kansas, which is 10 miles from downtown Kansas City, Missouri. For more information, visit www.smsd.org.

There are multiple ways you can stay up-to-date on all of the news highlighting students and staff members in the Shawnee Mission School District throughout this school year. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube, or watch for stories posted under “recent news” on www.smsd.org.