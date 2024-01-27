1 driver injured in crash on K-10 in Johnson County

One person has minor injuries following a crash on Kansas Highway 10 in Olathe on Friday evening.

A Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper was on the scene of a non-injury crash on the shoulder of eastbound K-10 east of K-7 at 6:30 p.m. when he reported hearing another crash in traffic behind him.

The Trooper asked dispatchers to send an ambulance to the new crash scene.

Lenexa and Olathe firefighters responded with a Johnson County Med-Act ambulance.

Arriving firefighters reported a two-vehicle crash and one vehicle with heavy damage.

In the highway patrol’s online crash log, Troopers say that a 2002 Subaru Forester slowed down due to traffic and was rear-ended by a 2018 Chevrolet Malibu.

The driver of the Malibu, a woman in her 50s, was transported by ambulance to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Two children in the Malibu were not injured, according to the Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the driver of the Forester was also not injured.

Only one lane of eastbound traffic was able to get through the scene, causing traffic to back up to just west of K-7.

The crash log says that everyone involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt.

All lanes reopened before 8 p.m.