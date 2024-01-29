June 22, 1920 – January 26, 2024

Dorothy Levine, age 103, died on January 26, 2024 at The Atriums in Overland Park, Kansas where she had lived for 18 years and where she had made too many friends to count. Making numerous lifelong friends was a constant hallmark of Dorothy’s, not surprising for a person whose sincerity, kindness and empathy were among her lasting admirable qualities. Is it possible that a person can live for 103 years and never have an unkind word for anyone? If any person could pass that test, it surely would be Dorothy, she of the beautiful blue eyes and the warm heart.

Dorothy was a volunteer extraordinaire having worked with various charitable organizations after working for years for Ship N’ Shore and Leslie Fay at the Clothes Mart in KCMO. For many years she served as an usher at The Temple. She was a lifetime member of the Sisterhood at B’nai Jehudah. She also worked at Village Shalom Gift Shop for 40 years until she was 92 years old.

Nothing in Dorothy’s life was ever more important than the 64 wonderful and happy years she spent with her loving husband, Robert Levine, who passed away in 2005.

Family meant everything to Dorothy who is survived by her two daughters, Susan Kessler (Greg) and Bev Henry (Chris), four grandchildren, Beau Kessler (Rena), Ryan Kessler (Kearsi), Kyle Henry (Liz) and Jill Henry, nine great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews who all loved her dearly. Special thanks to Audrey, Wendy and Don and Kansas City Hospice for their kindness and caring.

A graveside service will be held for Dorothy at Rose Hill Cemetery on Tuesday, January 30, 2024 at 2:00 pm, 6900 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64131. To join the family by zoom, please email zoom2@louismemorial.com for the link and passcode.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Kansas City Hospice in Dorothy’s memory.

