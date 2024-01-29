JCCC Updates: Automotive industry offers women — and their male classmates — a variety of options after JCCC

Less than 25% of the people working in the automotive industry are women. Yet, opportunities for women to build careers in this vital industry have never been greater. JCCC and regional automotive partners are working to get that message out to students who may be looking for a career change.

Whether you grew up around cars, like JCCC graduate Mariah Islas, or developed an interest later in life like JCCC student Naomi Kraemer, there is a place for you.

Islas, who now recruits employees for Baxter Automotive , says women often think there’s not a role for them in the automotive industry if they don’t want to be a mechanic. But there are many avenues for women to succeed in the automotive industry – from marketing to accounting, legal support to human resources.

“I grew up in the back of an auto parts store,” Islas says. “A career in automotive wasn’t something I even considered. It was a man’s world. But I love cars, so I left my previous career to go work around something I love.”

JCCC and partners are driving success for women

Through partnerships with companies like Baxter, women students at JCCC can connect with other women in the automotive industry, learn about career opportunities and gain expertise from industry professionals.

Kraemer, who is working to earn an Associate of Applied Science degree in Automotive Technology, works as an apprentice technician at Subaru of Olathe. She says, “Automotive can seem daunting, but JCCC is a great place to get started. Not only has it saved me money, but I’m earning a degree while getting hands-on experience.”

Islas agrees about JCCC. “The professors care about students and want the best for them. The college has lots of partnerships with businesses and really emphasizes experiential learning. JCCC provides you with everything you need to succeed.”

The promise of an automotive technology career

There are more than 6,000 automotive service technicians and mechanics in Kansas, and future employment projections see that number holding steady for the next 20 years. And as Islas’ experience shows, the automotive industry includes career paths that go beyond the mechanic’s bay into recruiting, sales and other important roles.

Pursue an automotive technology career at JCCC

The JCCC Automotive Technology program is accredited by the ASE Education Foundation at the Master Automotive Service Technician level. Upon graduating, our students have the background to take and pass the A1-A8 and G1 ASE exams.

Completing an Associate of Applied Science degree in Automotive Technology offers a variety of paths for people interested in working in the automotive industry. They can earn an automotive certificate or degree from JCCC. The program has a transfer agreement with the University of Central Missouri, where all courses completed at JCCC can transfer toward an Automotive Technology Management degree.

JCCC’s Automotive Technology advisory committee includes industry experts who can provide students with advice and guidance throughout their time at JCCC and beyond. JCCC students learn on the same top-of-the-line equipment that technicians use in the field, and they get hands-on training on more than 30 different vehicles.