The contest for the county’s top prosecutor widened even further last week with the announcement that David Greenwald, Senior Assistant District Attorney in Douglas County will run. The addition of Greenwald brings the number of candidates to four and assures a Republican primary opponent for incumbent Steve Howe.

Greenwald, of Overland Park, is so far the only candidate to have registered with the Kansas Secretary of State’s office, though the others earlier announced their intentions to run.

In his announcement Greenwald cited his background as a gang prosecutor and current head of the Douglas County drug unit. It notes he has been “relentlessly working towards reducing violent crime,” by prosecuting fentanyl dealers and getting rehabilitation for addicts.

Greenwald is a 2012 graduate of the University of Miami School of Law and worked in the Johnson County District Attorney’s office for 18 months before going to Lawrence. He also has worked in the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s office.

Greenwald joins Zach Thomas and Vanessa Riebli as a potential challenger to Howe, who is running for a fifth term. Thomas, a trial lawyer in private practice, was the Democratic challenger to Howe in 2020. Howe was first elected in 2008 and ran unopposed in 2012 and 2016.

Riebli is a former assistant prosecutor who served 21 years in the Johnson County DA’s office with a specialty in white collar crime. She is now in private practice and is running as a Democratic candidate.