Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman’s decision to mail more than 400,000 applications for a by-mail ballot last year is now reverberating through the Kansas Statehouse, as a committee headed by Sen. Mike Thompson debates a bill that would forbid county election officials from doing the same this year.

Two unsuccessful candidates for Prairie Village City Council, along with county commissioner Charlotte O’Hara were among those who spoke in favor of the bill at a committee hearing last Wednesday.

The measure, Senate Bill 366, is being considered by the Senate Federal and State Affairs Committee, which Thompson, a Shawnee Republican, chairs.

JoCo sent out pre-filled advance voting applications last year

The bill would prohibit counties from sending out unsolicited advance ballot applications to registered voters.

O’Hara, who said she was speaking as a private individual and not on behalf of the commission, referred to the measure during Wednesday’s hearing as “Fred Sherman’s bill,” after the Johnson County Election Commissioner who was appointed by Republican Secretary of State Scott Schwab.

Thompson said the bill exists because “one county official” had sent out applications to voters’ residences with some of the voters’ personal information — including their name, address and birth date — already pre-filled.

The mailings were applications for mail-in ballots, and not actual ballots themselves.

People who want to vote by mail must first request a ballot from the election office.

An application form is still available on the county website.

Supporters of bill say it will make elections more secure

Supporters of Thompson’s bill generally spoke of concern about the cost of sending the mailings, security issues from pre-filling out voters’ names and addresses and the weakness of the U.S. Postal Service. But those opposed to it called it a voter suppression effort that would meddle in local control of managing the costs of election.

O’Hara repeatedly called postal delivery a “disaster” and said the ‘security of the mail-in ballot is already the weakest link.”

She also cited the cost of the mailings, which she said totaled about $131,000 for printing and mailing.

Two of last fall’s candidates for Prairie Village City Council, Kelly Wyer and Ed Boersma, also testified in favor of the bill.

Wyer, who ran for a Ward 6 seat, called mail-in ballots “rife with fraud.”

“How do we know there’s not ballot harvesting happening,” along with votes from deceased persons, she said.

Wyer, who lost by 33 votes to incumbent councilmember Ian Graves, said “sometimes the margins can be so small it’s important to know all the votes are legitimate.”

“I understand some people need to vote by mail, but it does not need to be so widespread,” she continued.

Boersma, a write-in candidate in the city’s Ward 2, said the amount of personal identification going out on the pre-filled applications was reason for concern.

As a victim of identity theft, he said, “I recognize the recklessness of mailing these pre-filled-out applications.” Their use, “casts doubt on the election and has perpetuated a lack of confidence and uncertainty in the election process,” he said.

Thomson did not testify, but said during the opening the cost was “a lot of money spent unnecessarily in my opinion.”

Critics voice “voter suppression” concerns

Speaking against the bill were representatives of county election officers, a voting rights group, the League of Women Voters and a voting turnout volunteer from Leawood.

That volunteer, Erin Woods, testified to the committee remotely and held up examples of the mailer and praised it for the comprehensive amount of education material included.

Voters are often put off by the amount of work it takes to look online for that information, she said.

Rick Piepho, Harvey County Clerk and chairman of the elections committee of the Kansas County Clerks and Elections Officials Association, spoke to the practical problems the bill might impose as a reason that group opposes it.

The cost of printing and mailing the applications is offset because of the amount of money it takes to equip and staff multiple polling places, he said. And having part of the applications pre-filled saves election workers mistakes and time deciphering some of the barely legible handwriting that comes in, he said.

Davis Hammet, representing voting advocacy group Loud Light, called the bill “voter suppression.”

He noted that counties have increasingly relied on advance or mailed voting and have been able to reduce the expenses on polling places, equipment and staff as a result.

Forbidding mail-in applications removes an option the counties might need if, for example, a polling place burns down, he said.

There were also some questions about other consequences of the bill.

Sen. Cindy Holscher, a Democrat from Overland Park, who sits on the committee, noted that the bill only applies to mailings from county officials. That still leaves private entities “probably less credible,” the option, she said.

JoCo’s decision was legal, Secretary of State says

The committee also heard from Clay Barker, the general counsel for the Secretary of State’s office.

The secretary of state is neutral on the bill, he told the committee. But he also noted the decision about mailed ballots and applications is essentially a resource debate and a local decision.

The applications Sherman mailed were not illegal and the data on them was already on public record, he said.

That said, Secretary of State Scott Schwab did advise Sherman and election officials in the four counties appointed by his office not to send out unsolicited applications in the future.

Holscher pointed out later that voters already receive a card before elections with that information on it.

“It feels like this bill takes away the ability of local county officials to send out mailers,” she said.