Overland Park Police say a disturbance involving a man with a gun led to a lockdown of a nearby school late Monday morning.

On X (formerly Twitter) at 11:19 a.m., an Overland Park Police captain announced that there would be a large police presence in the 7500 block of West 140th Terrace following a domestic disturbance.

New Flash: Large police presence in the 7500 block of W 140th Terr regarding a domestic disturbance. Schools in the area are holding dismissal at this time. Capt Stephens pic.twitter.com/vDRGSNhGWI — Overland Park Police (@OverlandPark_PD) January 29, 2024

Officer John Lacy told the Post that there was a disturbance between a man and woman involved in a relationship.

The man, who police say was armed with a gun, ran into a wooded area between the original call location and the Blue Valley School District’s Hilltop Learning Center, 7700 W. 143rd Street.

The search happened at the same time as the school’s midday dismissal.

“The school did secure a lockdown,” Lacy said. “Blue Valley officers assisted Blue Valley staff getting kids to their parents.”

Lacy said Blue Valley School District Police assisted in holding the search perimeter.

The suspect, only identified by police as a 51-year-old man, was taken into custody with an ankle injury, which Lacy said happened before officers found him.

“We will take him [suspect] to a local hospital to be screened before being booked,” Lacy said. “The victim will be okay.”

No other injuries were reported.

The Blue Valley School District did not immediately respond to inquiries about this story.