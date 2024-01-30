December 11, 1937 – January 29, 2024

Calvin Paul Talbot, affectionately known as “Tiny” by his brothers, was born on December 11, 1937 in Houma, Louisiana. On January 25, 2024, surrounded by loved ones, he peacefully passed away at Advent Health Hospital at the age of 86.

From an early age, Calvin exemplified resilience and determination. He worked alongside his brother, Mert, on the dairy farm, milking cows every morning before school and again after school. This strong work ethic carried him throughout his life as he ventured into various positions within the banking industry.

While Calvin dedicated himself to his career, he found joy and solace in his hobbies. His yard bloomed with vibrant life as he lovingly planted a vegetable garden year after year. Socially, he cherished Sunday afternoon visits with his family and relished in the excitement of square dancing with his beloved wife on Friday nights. Calvin also enjoyed the occasional bowling night with friends. However, it was through his voice that his true passion shined. Whether singing in a musical, church choir, quartet, or leading Sunday morning worship services, Calvin’s melodic tunes echoed with genuine enthusiasm and love.

Calvin was deeply involved in his community and served selflessly. He was an active member of the Knights of Columbus and held the esteemed role of President of the Knight Twirlers Square Dance Club in Houma, Louisiana.

Calvin now reunites with his beloved wife, Jane Marie Bevill, who preceded him in death. He is also preceded by his father, Junius Louis Talbot, Sr., his mother, Agnes Marie Arboneaux, his sister, Marie Agnes Daigle, and his brothers, Dudley Joseph Talbot, Archie Anthony Talbot, Kenneth “John” Talbot, and Junius Louis Talbot, Jr.

Calvin leaves behind a legacy that will forever be cherished by his surviving loved ones. His memory lives on in the hearts of his brother, Merlin James Talbot, his daughter, Elizabeth Elaine Talbot Preston, and her children, Leah Moore, April Bradshaw, and Wesley Preston Walsh. His son, Stephen John Talbot, and his son, William Paul Talbot, alongside his wife, Lisa Talbot, and their children, Natasha Talbot and Ryan Spano, also hold dear memories of their time spent with him.

To honor Calvin’s life, a memorial service will be held at Amos Funeral Home, located at 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS 66203, on Saturday, February 3, 2024, from 9 am to 11 am. Following the service, a burial will take place at Shawnee Mission Memory Gardens in Shawnee, Kansas.

Calvin Paul Talbot will forever be remembered as a man who embraced life with unwavering dedication, joy, and song. May his vibrant spirit continue to inspire all those who were privileged to know him.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.