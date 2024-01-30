Lenexa Chick-fil-A location temporarily closed for renovations

The Lenexa Chick-fil-A in Sonoma Plaza is closed while it conducts planned maintenance at the restaurant.

Last week, Chick-fil-A announced on social media that the location at 15919 W. 87th St. Parkway will be temporarily closed until February to add features like a Mobile-Thru, a lane for people who order meals on the restaurant’s app.

“We are starting a reinvestment and expanding our drive-thru to serve you better,” restaurant staff stated on social media.

It will be closed for a couple of weeks

Some of the renovations to the building include the addition of a Mobile-Thru, a new drive-thru door and front counter.

In a video posted on social media, the location’s team celebrated the next chapter by signing a wall in the restaurant that will be replaced in the renovation.

“Our team came together to leave their mark — writing names and messages on a wall that will soon find a new home,” staff stated.

The location was praised by Chick-fil-A

The Lenexa location is the seventh branch of the restaurant in Johnson County. It also has spots in Mission, Overland Park and Olathe.

During a Shawnee City Council meeting discussing a new location in the city, Justin Lurk, senior principal development leader for Chick-fil-A, praised Drew Severns, the Lenexa branch’s owner-operator. He also announced Severns will run the Shawnee branch.

“You have to make sure that you and your team are running on all cylinders to get that announcement,” he said.

Some features will stay the same

The location stated on social media that while some things will change, while other popular features, like the location’s playground, will return.

“Don’t worry, the playground is here to stay,” staff stated on social media.

At the end of 2023, Severns wrote on social media that he’s excited about the changes and working with the location’s team in the future.

“I know 2024 will be a crazy year for a lot of reasons,” he said. “But if you ever need a pick-me-up then come see this crew. They’ll leave you happier than when you walked in.”

