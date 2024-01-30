New downtown Mission shop will offer eclectic handmade gifts

For Matthew and Kimberly Hoppock, a happy accident became a business plan.

The couple had wanted to open a business together for a while and had been floating ideas, but one idea stuck when Kimberly attempted to text her husband “truly, madly, deeply” (“We’re kind of mushy,” she notes) and the phone corrected it to “Truly, madly, depot”.

They immediately knew the autocorrect accident was the perfect name for their new store — which is now gearing up for its opening in Johnson County. The two plan to officially welcome Truly Madly Depot, a novelty gift shop, to downtown Mission on Feb. 10.

Truly Madly Depot will operate at 5727 Johnson Drive

The store is on its way into a space off Reeds Road and Johnson Drive in downtown Mission, neighboring Fluffy Fresh Donuts.

Home goods store Into The Mystic previously occupied the space, before it shuttered in fall 2023.

Once it opens, Truly Madly Depot will likely operate from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, said Kimberly Hoppock.

The store will sell handmade novelty gifts of all kinds

Truly Madly Depot will offer a range of giftable items — everything from greeting cards and handmade jewelry to crafting kits and letterpress stationery. (Matthew Hoppock, a lawyer by day, enjoys doing letterpress prints as a hobby.)

The store’s inventory will come from all over — even as far as Japan, as both of the Hoppocks enjoy Japanese stationery and pens. But Kimberly Hoppock said each item will have one thing in common.

“I’ve been joking around that it’s going to be like a store full of things I love,” she said. “I wanted to make a shop full of things that I personally would love to get as a gift, or that I would love to buy for myself, that I think other people may feel the same about.”

The Hoppocks are Mission residents themselves

The couple loves the Mission area, Kimberly Hoppock said, and they intend to stay put there.

The prospect of selling local goods that she loves excites her, she said, and she hopes to stock the store with local artists and makers wherever it’s possible.

“I think that we’re missing something like this in this little area, and I’m really excited to fill that void,” she said.

