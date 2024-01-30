fbpx
Subscribe

|

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin
Facebook

New exhibit showcases 1951 JoCo time capsule. Here’s what was found inside.

Share this story:

The Johnson County Museum plans to display the contents of the time capsule discovered in the cornerstone of the old courthouse through May.
The Johnson County Museum plans to display the contents of the time capsule discovered in the cornerstone of the old courthouse through May. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

The Johnson County Museum will display the contents of a time capsule discovered in the cornerstone of the 1952 Johnson County Courthouse through May. 

The new exhibit is called “Inside the Box: A 1951 Time Capsule.” 

The capsule, a 10.5-inch-by-13-inch copper box at the center of the exhibit, was all but forgotten to history until crews found it while demolishing the old courthouse in downtown Olathe after the new courthouse opened across the street.

“A lot actually was stuffed into that box, and it gives a really good picture of the immense change that the county was going through in the post-war era,” said Andrew Gustafson, curator of interpretation and the project leader on the capsule exhibit. 

Johnson County time capsule exhibit
A map of the school districts in Johnson County as they started to consolidate into the modern six that exist today. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

Johnson County time capsule contained 175+ items

The bulk of the items enclosed in the capsule were paper records, like maps, directory books and dozens of letters from elected officials as well as letters from 14 cities in Johnson County. 

Also included were nearly 50 photographs — including some from the ceremony of dedication for the cornerstone that contained the capsule — and an 18-minute audio tape. 

Plus, a reel of microfilm museum officials initially believed was unsalvageable was ultimately successfully digitized by a conservator. 

“Everything was still in really good shape even after 70 years,” Gustafson said. 

Dozens of letters from local elected officials and Johnson County cities were included in the time capsule.
Dozens of letters from local elected officials and Johnson County cities were included in the time capsule, including from future governor and then-county attorney John Anderson. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

What is missing from the 1951 capsule?

  • Another time capsule buried in the county’s original 1891 courthouse included coins and Civil War era veteran medals. 
  • That capsule also included a registry book and other “three-dimensional” objects that you might expect to find in a capsule, Gustafson said. 
  • The 1951 capsule really only contained paper items, which means those 3D items were missing. 
  • Additionally, Gustafson said the documents really only told the story of Johnson County at the time from the perspective of the movers and shakers — who tended to be older, more affluent males, Gustafson said. 
  • As a result, he said stories from people of color, women, farmers, business owners and your every day Johnson Countians from that era are missing. 
Items from the 1891 courthouse time capsule are part of the exhibit.
Items from the 1891 courthouse time capsule are part of the exhibit. Photo credit Kaylie McLaughlin.

JoCo Museum exhibit starts this weekend

  • The county museum staff is setting up the exhibit this week.
  • It will open on Saturday, Feb 3, and run through May 4, at the Johnsonm County Arts and Heritage Center, 8788 Metcalf Ave., in Overland Park. 
  • The exhibit will also feature items from the 1891 capsule, a history of time capsules and the county courthouses as well as an interactive digital forum for people to jot down what they might include in a time capsule. 
  • Later on, the time capsule exhibit will be digitized online, including the audio reel and the microfilm. 

More photos: 

time capsule exhibit

time capsule exhibit

time capsule exhibit

Keep reading: Johnson County Square unveiled on grounds of old county courthouse — see what it looks like

About the author

Kaylie McLaughlin
Kaylie McLaughlin

👋 Hi! I’m Kaylie McLaughlin, and I cover Overland Park and Olathe for the Johnson County Post.

I grew up in Shawnee and graduated from Mill Valley in 2017. I attended Kansas State University, graduating with a bachelor’s degree in journalism in 2021. While there, I worked for the K-State Collegian, serving as the editor-in-chief. As a student, I interned for the Wichita Eagle, the Shawnee Mission Post and KSNT in Topeka. I also contributed to the KLC Journal and the Kansas Reflector. Before joining the Post in 2023 as a full-time reporter, I worked for the Olathe Reporter.

Previous article
‘Domestic disturbance’ prompts lockdown at nearby Blue Valley school
Next article
Lenexa Chick-fil-A location temporarily closed for renovations

LATEST HEADLINES

About

CONTACT

© Post Publishing Inc 2010-2024
Website by Web Publisher PRO