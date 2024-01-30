January 9th, 1948 – January 20th, 2024

Wayne Phillip Sticha, passed away on January 20, 2024 at age 76 in Kansas City. Wayne was born in Faribault Minne “snow” to Filip and Marie Sticha. He is survived by his children: Timothy (Maddy), Jessiah; Jennifer (Erik); Jeremy (Sabrina); and grandchildren Audrianna, Rhylie, Boston, Marek, Gabriel, and Harleigh.

He was surely larger than life and always had a story to tell about all of the crazy stuff he got into growing up. We hope there is a biker heaven with a nice big dance floor and tons of great music. We are blessed to know that our father has been released from his broken mind and is alive, fully cognizant, free from Alzheimer’s disease with Jesus. May his party never end on his final ride. We will love him always.

In lieu of flowers, we ask that you donate to the Alzheimer’s Association at https://act.alz.org in memory of our beloved father Wayne.

Obituary published by Cremation Center of Kansas City.