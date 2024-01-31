October 3, 1935 – January 28, 2024

John Ransom Lucas, 88, of Shawnee, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on January 28, 2024. John was born in Kansas City, Missouri, on October 3, 1935, to John Simon Lucas and Leona Geraldine Lucas (Chadwick). John was a loving son and brother. Upon the death of his father as a young adult, John abandoned his plans for further education to support his mother and youngest brother.

John valued hard work and was a letter carrier for nearly 40 years. He was the kind of neighborhood mailman of a bygone era, one who would take an elderly neighbor’s package to the post office for them and who knew each and every person on his mail route by name. Some of them became friends. He was proud of his volunteer service and leadership in the Shawnee Mission Postal Union. He contributed to local charities and his church.

John met Judy Webb on a blind date one New Year’s Eve; and, after a year-long courtship, they married in 1967 at Rosedale Methodist Church. Together, they raised three children: John, Stephen, and Andrea. John was a devoted father, described as “one of the great neighborhood dads”. He enjoyed coaching and playing softball and was a member of several local bowling leagues. John took an active interest in his children’s and grandchildren’s many activities.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers, Richard and Jerry. He is survived by his wife, Judy; his son, John Lucas of Washington, DC, John’s partner Rommel Abad; his son, Steve Lucas, of Shawnee, Kansas; and his daughter, Andrea Miller, of Shawnee, and her husband, Paul and their children, Jacob, Carson and Reese along with many nieces and nephews.

Services will be held Friday, February 2, 2024, at Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, Kansas. The visitation will begin at 5:30 p.m. followed by a memorial service at 6:30 p.m.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.