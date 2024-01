October 9, 1962 — January 29, 2024

Robert Kendrick Herndon, 61, passed away on January 29, 2024, he was born on October 9, 1962 in Hermiston, Oregon to Eugene and Anne Herndon. Services will be at Iron Horse Golf Course on Sunday February 4, 2024 at 11am. Please look back for the full obituary.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.