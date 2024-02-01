A lively new form of entertainment is on its way to Johnson County.

Fountain City Pro, an independent wrestling outfit, is gearing up for its first matches this year. It will begin hosting matches this spring.

The first match is in March

Fountain City Pro will kick off operations with a live “Light It Up” match on March 8, and the organization has already booked a few other matches for the coming year.

Matches will primarily take place out of Olathe’s Ball Event Center at 21350 W. 153rd St.

Tickets start at $20 and can be purchased here for the first match.

The first match has Kansas City ties

Live matches will also be recorded for viewers to watch later on the Fountain City Pro website.

The inspiration for the “Light It Up” logo came from the Western Auto sign in downtown Kansas City.

And the match name itself, “Light It Up,” speaks to Fountain City Pro’s mission. The founders say they hope to “turn the lights on” for the Kansas City area’s independent wrestling scene — putting Johnson County on the map as one of the country’s wrestling destinations.

“We want to make Kansas City a premier wrestling destination for fans and for wrestlers,” said Michael Reed, co-founder of Fountain City Pro. “I think for us, the name of the game is just building Kansas City up and doing that the best way that we know how.”

The founders want to make wrestling accessible

The founders of Fountain City Pro say they want their matches to cater to an audience beyond their “hardcore” fan base — they want it to be approachable for everybody. That means going outside the bounds of what an audience at a typical Kansas City area match might see.

“I think for some people, wrestling is this very hardcore, serious thing,” said Michael Reed, co-founder of Fountain City Pro. “We don’t look at wrestling as a sports competition. It’s art. It’s entertainment. It can be anything you want it to be.”

The founders say they hope to make Fountain City Pro matches a place where you can see all kinds of wrestling — including less-represented types like women’s wrestling. They plan to partner with local vendors like Pop’s Sweet Shop and Guy’s Snacks for concessions as well.

“I believe professional wrestling is kind of like a buffet — there’s a little bit of something for everybody,” said Chase Riley. “No matter who wins or loses, no matter how many people are there, the goal is for people to have fun and want to come back.”

