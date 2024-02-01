The Olathe school board has selected Becky Johann to fill a vacancy created by Brian Connell’s resignation.

Members of the Olathe Board of Education selected Johann in a special meeting Wednesday following interviews with each applicant for the Position 6 seat, which represents the northwest area of the school district.

She will serve out the remainder of Connell’s term, which expires a month or two after the 2025 municipal elections.

Johann is an Olathe school parent, VA nurse

Johann has two children who attend Manchester Park Elementary, and she lives in Lenexa with her family, according to her application for the board vacancy. She serves with the Olathe Public Schools Foundation, is a member of the Women’s Giving Circle and is a coach for Girls on the Run.

Johann is also a chief nurse in the medical subspecialty clinics for the Kansas City VA Medical Center.

In her application, Johann says that she started getting involved in school district issues after a bus stop was removed from her neighborhood. Her advocacy helped restore the bus stop to her neighborhood for roughly 15 students, she said.

“It was at this time, I realized the power of my voice and my advocacy,” she wrote.

Johann, a Paola High School graduate, is a self-described “product of public education.”

“I believe all children have the right to education,” she said in her application. “I want to work to support our educators to make sure they have what they need to provide the best education possible to our children.”

Connell resigned after a troubled tenure on the board

In the fall 2021 local elections, Connell defeated incumbent Brian Geary for a seat on the school board.

During his stint on the board, Connell was prone to outbursts and storming out of meetings. Last spring, other members of the Olathe school board voted to censure him for his behavior. He unsuccessfully tried to reverse his censure.

Connell announced his intent to resign during the December 2023 school board meeting shortly after some of the restrictions from his censure were lifted.

“I found myself in a place that doesn’t uplift, that breaks down, at least for me,” Connell said at the time. “And that’s OK for me to choose something different.”

Connell’s resignation was effective Jan. 7, prompting the school board to open applications for an appointment to serve out the remainder of his terms.

Six individuals applied to fill the Olathe school board vacancy

In addition to Johann, who was ultimately selected, five other people applied to fill the open seat on the school board.

They are:

Katherine Schlem, a substitute teacher

Jennifer Robinson, a public relations professional

Norman Mallicoat, a retired former telecommunications engineer

Mary Jo Fox, a literacy specialist

Nakita Alexander, owner of a lawn care company

