July 6, 1938 – January 31, 2024

Elizabeth “Betty” Sax, 85, of Shawnee, KS passed away on January 31st, 2024. She was born on July 6th, 1938 in Altus, Arkansas to John and Ruth Parkinson. A visitation will take place on Saturday, February 3rd from 5 to 7 PM at Amos Family Funeral Home, 10901 Johnson Drive, Shawnee, KS. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, February 6th at 10:00 AM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 5118 St Mary’s Ln, Altus, AR 72821.

Betty married Louis Sax in Altus, AR on October 20th, 1956. They moved to Shawnee, KS shortly after and raised a family of four children, Dale Sax, Cindy Keith, Duane Sax and Caren Corneliusen. Betty was an avid sports fan and enjoyed cheering on her favorite teams. She loved to read as well as write in her journal every day and would spend a lot of time researching her genealogy. Betty was known for sharing family memories with others.

Betty had a contagious smile with a beautiful spirit and a grateful heart and will be dearly missed.

Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Louis; son, Duane Sax and sister, Ruth Ellen Kelly. She is survived by her sister, Judy Shrakes; son, Dale Sax and daughters, Cindy (Randy) Keith and Caren (John) Corneliusen all of Shawnee, KS; daughter-in-law, Denise Sax; grandchildren, Dustin (Lindsey) Keith, Shannon (Joey) Fitzgerald, Lindsay Sax, Alison (Justin) Dombrowski, Brian (Micah) Sax, Kelli Sax, Kylie Corneliusen and Hunter Corneliusen; and 7 great-grandchildren.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.