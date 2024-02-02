This week’s 5 to Try will definitely wake you up. We’ve asked Post readers for their favorite locally owned places to get a caffeine boost.

As readers have told us before, there is no shortage of great local options for coffee in Johnson County. That proved true once again in this week’s surge of recommendations — including some new names that didn’t make our last list.

Whether you’re looking for a caffeine fix or a place to have a nice chat, Johnson County clearly has you covered. Here are some locally-owned coffee favorites, according to Post readers.

Urban Prairie Coffee (Mission)

A clear fan favorite, this downtown Mission coffee shop garnered the most votes this week.

Urban Prairie Coffee has operated in Mission for roughly six years. Its menu features a range of classic and seasonal coffee drinks — as well as breakfast and lunch options, and a case of yummy pastries.

It also connects to Mission: Board Games next-door, for an entertainment bonus.

“This is more than a coffee shop,” said Post reader Ken Davis. “It’s a destination and meet-up location in NE Johnson County. The adjacent game room offers additional space for neighbors to enjoy their experience.”

Urban Prairie Coffee operates at 5606 Johnson Drive. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday through Tuesday, and from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday through Friday.

Maps Coffee & Chocolate (Lenexa)

The next stop on our list has you covered in terms of sweet treats.

Nestled in Old Town Lenexa, Maps Coffee & Chocolate serves up coffee from its own original recipe. The same goes for Maps’ chocolate bars, which come in a variety of flavors.

Customers also enjoy chatting with the shop’s employees — including the owner, Vincent Rodriguez.

“The owner and his entire staff are extremely knowledgeable about coffee and how folks can brew really great coffee at home,” said Post reader Bruce Daniel. “The store has a homey, relaxed, no-frills atmosphere — not pretentious at all.”

Maps Coffee & Chocolate operates at 13440 Santa Fe Trail Drive. It’s open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Bear Necessities (Overland Park)

Post readers bear-y enthusiastically (forgive the pun) recommended this Overland Park coffee shop.

Bear Necessities has been open a little over a year, but has already established itself as a favorite among readers.

The shop serves up coffee drinks and cocktails, using Huckleberry Coffee syrups and house-made syrups. Customers seem to enjoy the variety of flavors you can find on their menu.

“I love their lattes, they make their own syrups and each season has a favorite, from brown sugar latte to lavender to pumpkin caramel,” said Post reader Michael Crawford.

Bear Necessities operates at 9609 W. 87th. St. It’s open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Revocup (Leawood, Lenexa and Overland Park)

With multiple locations, Revocup serves as somewhat of a local classic around Johnson County.

The local chain offers a full range of coffee drinks like lattes and mochas, in addition to other drinks like teas, smoothies and hot chocolate.

And as an added bonus, Post readers also say they enjoy the kind demeanor of Revocup staff.

“Revocup in Town Center is a wonderful coffee shop,” said Post reader Clara Van Draska about the shop’s Leawood location. “Brandon and his regular staff are friendly, professional and warm. It’s definitely a cheers shop.”

Revocup has Johnson County locations in Lenexa, Leawood and southern Overland Park. The Lenexa location operates from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The Leawood location operates from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. The Lenexa location operates from 6:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The southern Overland Park location operates from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Filling Station (Mission)

If you’ve been to Shawnee Mission North High as a student or otherwise, chances are you’ve frequented or at least passed by the small coffee shop across the street.

Filling Station serves coffee drinks and pastries in a cozy little environment that used to be a garage. Owned by Kansas City’s Messenger Coffee Co., the shop has multiple Kansas City area locations, but this is the only spot in Johnson County.

While customers like the shop’s coffee drinks, they also say they enjoy the location and vibe of the shop as well.

Post reader Rachel Huffman noted Filling Station’s “great coffees but better atmosphere and location.”

Filling Station operates at 7420 Johnson Drive. It’s open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, and from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.