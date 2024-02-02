The city of Prairie Village is getting a new city attorney.

Mayor Eric Mikkelson on Dec. 18 announced that City Attorney David Waters, who is also the mayor of Westwood, is stepping down from his work with Prairie Village.

At least one Prairie Villager has said in a public meeting that he believes Waters’ role as mayor of the neighboring city and his role as city attorney in Prairie Village presented as a conflict of interest.

Now, the Prairie Village City Council is set to consider appointing a new city attorney to replace Waters.

Waters has served as city attorney since 2018

Waters told the Post via email that before his 2018 appointment, he has represented and worked for Prairie Village in some capacity for nearly 20 years.

He said he’s been pleased to work with several mayors, city councils and what he “would consider to be one of the best, highest-regarded, and professional staffs in Johnson County.”

“It has been and continues to be an incredibly rewarding experience, personally and professionally, to work with those elected officials, volunteers, and staff that are dedicated to their community and that see the true value and importance of good local government.”

The appointee is based in Prairie Village

The first choice for a city committee in charge of finding Waters’ replacement was Prairie Village-based Hunter Law Group. Alex Aggen is the primary attorney, and Mandi Hunter and Stephanie Hammann are assisting.

All attorneys are to bill at a rate of $275 an hour, with a billing time cap of three hours for any city council meeting, according to city documents.

The committee includes two councilmembers and five city employees, and reviewed eight applications to the city attorney request for qualifications.

Mayor Mikkelson appointed members of the committee, which also led the selection process.

Resident suggests dual roles is a conflict of interest

Resident Tom Ward on Dec. 18 suggested Waters serving as the Prairie Village city attorney and the Westwood mayor at the same time is a conflict of interest.

Ward, during Prairie Village public comment that day, shared how he learned that Westwood was dealing with its own tensions over rezoning — referring to the controversial Karbank project on Rainbow Boulevard.

“Not being an attorney or anything, it seems like a pretty cozy little group up here to me, seems like there might be a conflict of interest,” Ward said. “That’s just my thoughts.”

Waters previously shut down accusations from a Westwood resident about whether his role as mayor had any conflicts of interest through a potential connection to Karbank.

There is no conflict of interest in concurrent, public roles

Nicole Proulx Aiken, communications & education counsel for the League of Kansas Municipalities, told the Post via email that the League is unaware of any state laws or court decisions that prohibit an elected official of one city to concurrently serve as a government employee for a different city.

Aiken pointed to four different Kansas attorney general opinions — from 1975, 1978, 1981 and 1989 — that find no issues with a government employee serving as an elected official at the same time.

Mark Skoglund, executive director for the Kansas Governmental Ethics Commission, said serving concurrently as an elected official of one city and an employee of another city is not a conflict of interest.

Skoglund said conflict of interest statutes prohibit participation in a contract between a public entity and a separate entity with whom the person has a substantial interest.

Under Prairie Village city code, the mayor appoints the city attorney for a two-year period with recommendation from the city administrator.

Next steps: