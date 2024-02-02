SMSD News: Share your thoughts to support the strategic plan update process

The Shawnee Mission School District is beginning the second cycle of strategic planning, which will guide the district’s work through 2029.

Your voice will be critical in ensuring that this plan best serves the needs of the Shawnee Mission community. To gather input from across Shawnee Mission, the district is asking you to participate in a ThoughtExchange.

You can participate by clicking this link:

https://tejoin.com/scroll/219107980.

A ThoughtExchange is an online tool for group dialogue. Leaders ask one open-ended question, and participants anonymously share their answers and read and rate each other’s answers. As they participate, their input prioritizes the data, so participants can easily see the ideas that resonate most with the group. In this exchange, we are asking Shawnee Mission patrons to think about what skills our future graduates will need to be successful in higher education and in their future careers. We encourage you to enter your thoughts and to take time to rate the thoughts of other participants.

The exchange will be open through 5:00 pm on Friday, February 9, 2024. Thank you in advance for your participation.

Steering Committee Members Announced

Recently, members of the Strategic Plan Steering Committee were announced. Click here to see who will serve on the Steering Committee.

These individuals are representative of the district’s demographic profile and will work with a hired consultant to lead the Strategic Planning process. Their work includes overseeing the planning process, reviewing the district’s mission statement, beliefs, objectives, and strategies and supporting continuous improvement.

About the Strategic Plan Cycle II Update

The Shawnee Mission School District is updating its current strategic plan. This updated document will serve and guide Shawnee Mission for 2024-2029. The success of this plan relies upon broad community input, as well as individuals willing to serve on committees and action teams. Shawnee Mission’s strategic planning process reflects an ongoing commitment by our community to support student success.

Click here for more information about the Strategic Planning process.

Strategic Plan Update Engagement

Click here to watch a video about the Strategic Plan update.

Action Teams (to be established in early March, 2024) provide an additional opportunity for the community to engage in the process. Superintendent Dr. Michelle Hubbard has noted that having many community members taking part in this process is what will make it successful. We are ONE Shawnee Mission and it is a Time to Shine!

