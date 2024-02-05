The big day is nearly upon us. No, not Super Bowl Sunday, Valentine’s Day!

Feb. 14 is a little more than a week away, and if you’re looking to spend some quality time with your significant other, we want to use this “5 to Try” to help you out.

We’re looking for readers’ picks for most romantic dining spots in Johnson County.

You know the drill: mood lighting, ambient music, a robust wine list and a private dining experience.

If you know of places that fit this bill, let us know by Thursday of this week so we can get out our recommendations by Friday ahead of next week’s holiday.

How to tell us your picks for most romantic dining spots

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

Email ideas to stories@johnsoncountypost.com,

Send us messages on Facebook or on X (formerly Twitter).

Or comment at the bottom of this post.

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Other recent “5 to Try” lists

In the meantime, check out some of our other classic “5 to Try” lists: