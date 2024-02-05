fbpx
Staff Report
😍 5 to Try: What are the most romantic dining spots in JoCo? Tell us your picks

Photo credit Shutterstock.

The big day is nearly upon us. No, not Super Bowl Sunday, Valentine’s Day!

Feb. 14 is a little more than a week away, and if you’re looking to spend some quality time with your significant other, we want to use this “5 to Try” to help you out.

We’re looking for readers’ picks for most romantic dining spots in Johnson County.

You know the drill: mood lighting, ambient music, a robust wine list and a private dining experience.

If you know of places that fit this bill, let us know by Thursday of this week so we can get out our recommendations by Friday ahead of next week’s holiday.

Photo via Cafe Provence website.

How to tell us your picks for most romantic dining spots

We’ll take recommendations for this “5 to Try” through Thursday.

To send us your “5 to Try” suggestions this week and each week after this, you can:

After we get your suggestions, we’ll publish our readers’ picks for what made it into our “5 to Try.”

Staff Report
Staff reports are generally produced by one or more members of the Johnson County Post newsroom using information provided by a source or organization, typically in the form of a press release. The “Staff report” byline tends to indicate that little or no additional reporting has been done.

