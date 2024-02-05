Each week during the 2024 Kansas legislative session, we will provide Johnson County lawmakers the opportunity to share their thoughts about what is happening in the state capitol. Below is a submission from Democratic Sen. Ethan Corson of Kansas Senate District 7, which currently covers the northeast corner of Johnson County.

When talking to families across Johnson County, one issue that comes up frequently is the ever increasing cost of raising a family.

Believe me, I know. My wife Jenna and I are the proud parents of two young boys, so we’re keenly aware of the many challenges facing working parents, including the escalating cost of childcare. To put it in perspective, according to a recent University of Kansas report, full-time child care costs exceed the cost of public college tuition.

That’s why I’m excited about two bills in the Senate Tax Committee, of which I’m a member, that address these challenges.

One bill would increase state child tax credit

My colleague Senator Dinah Sykes, a Lenexa Democrat, introduced SB 264, which would increase the state Child and Dependent Care Tax Credit from 25% of the federal credit to 50%.

At an additional cost of only $6 million annually out of a budget approaching $24 billion, increasing the percentage of the credit should be a no brainer. Doing so would directly help parents address the cost of childcare.

The Tax Committee recently held a productive hearing on the bill, and I’m hopeful it will make it across the finish line this session.

Another bill would create new income tax credit

Meanwhile, SB 436, which was recently introduced by nonpartisan advocacy group Kansas Action for Children, creates a state child tax credit.

Already in place in 14 other states, a child tax credit would make it a little easier for Kansas families to make ends meet. Families making $25,000 or less annually would receive a $600 refundable credit per qualifying child, and the credit amount would decrease as adjusted gross income increases.

Whether it’s healthy food for our four-year-old or diapers for our three-month-old, I can vouch that raising children isn’t cheap. A state child tax credit would put $145 million back into the pockets of Kansas families in a way that helps those that need it most.

Kansas thrives when our families thrive, and a state child tax credit would nudge us one step closer to making sure that all our state’s children have their basic needs met.

These bills are examples of common sense, fiscally responsible, solutions to challenges families in our community face every day. I hope that at the end of the session, I have good news to share about both of them.

How to stay in touch with Sen. Corson

It’s a privilege to represent our community in the Kansas Senate. I can be reached at Ethan.Corson@senate.ks.gov or (785) 296-7390.

Each week the Legislature is in session, I send an email newsletter discussing what I’m working on. If you’d like to receive it, please go to my website here and select “Legislative Updates.”

Additionally, myself, along with Reps. Stephanie Clayton, Jarrod Ousley, Jerry Stogsdill, and Rui Xu, as well as Kansas State Board of Education member Melanie Haas and Johnson County Commissioner Becky Fast, hold a monthly town hall at the Powell Community Center, 6200 Martway St., in Mission.

During this year’s session, our town halls are at 9:00 a.m. on each of the following Saturdays:

Feb. 24,

March 23,

April 27

and May 25.

You can also join us virtually. I hope to see you at an upcoming town hall!