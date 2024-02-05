JCCC Updates: Groundbreaking marks a milestone for JCCC Commercial Driver’s License program

On Tuesday, Jan. 30, representatives and leaders from JCCC, the city of Edgerton and JE Dunn Construction gathered to break ground on JCCC’s new Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) driving range in Edgerton, Kansas.

“This groundbreaking is a key milestone in the development of this new facility, which will positively affect JCCC and the Johnson County community,” said Elisa Waldman, JCCC Vice President, Workforce Development and Continuing Education. “With this new CDL range, JCCC will be able to expand the number of students we serve through our CDL training program, which will help address the need for more trained drivers in the county and the state.”

The project has been funded by a private grant from the Sunderland Foundation, JCCC CDL program funds, and grant funding provided by the State of Kansas Department of Commerce. JE Dunn was selected as the construction partner; it is anticipated the project will be completed in late Summer 2024.

JCCC offers a robust and respected CDL training program

JCCC has offered Commercial Driver’s License training since 2013. In 2023, 636 students completed training through JCCC. It is anticipated that the completed range will increase the number of students JCCC will be able to serve to close to 1,000 annually.

“There’s a deep need for commercial truck drivers in the area and the state, and a great deal of interest in our program,” said Nicholas Gonzales, JCCC CDL Coordinator. “This facility is a great addition for the program. It will expand our program, enable us to train more students, and increase the number of trained truck drivers available to join the workforce.”

The JCCC CDL program boasts a high student pass rate — more than 90% of the students who have completed the JCCC CDL-A course successfully obtained a CDL-A license. And those graduates are in high demand. Because trucking is such a critical part of the nation’s supply chain, local and national companies are always looking for qualified employees. JCCC-trained drivers often have many job offers to choose from, and many companies offer signing bonuses, 401(k) plans and paid health insurance as part of their employment offers. Projections show the demand for qualified truck drivers is going to grow. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics , the demand for heavy and tractor-trailer truck drivers is expected to increase by 4% between now and 2031.

The JCCC CDL program offers a path into this in-demand industry. The program’s small class sizes — one instructor for every four students — provides focused training. Students gain up to 60 hours behind the wheel, and the program can be completed in four to nine weeks, depending on the course configuration selected by the student.

“The JCCC program connects qualified students to the course configuration that works best for them — we offer a four-week accelerated weekday program, or a longer nine-week weekends-and-evenings program that enables students to train while keeping a full-time job,” Gonzales said. “Interested students should sign up for a free informational orientation session to learn more.” Students must be 18 years of age or older, have a valid driver’s license from their state of residence, and be able to obtain a Class A learner’s permit from their state of residence.

JCCC’s program offers funding opportunities and tuition assistance that make the program affordable. And unlike some competitors’ programs, JCCC’s is all-inclusive, so students don’t face additional testing or materials fees. There are even scholarships available to eligible students, including specific scholarships for veterans and their family members.