Late last month, Menorah Medical Center unveiled its newly renovated birthing center and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on its Overland Park campus.

Located at 5721 W. 119th St., Menorah Medical Center’s birthing center and NICU underwent a $4 million remodel, ultimately raising the number of private beds from seven to 13. Renovations also included adding triage beds and creating private rooms for newborns.

“Town Plaza Women’s Health is so pleased and grateful for the investment Menorah Medical Center has made to create a beautiful birthing and NICU experience that prioritizes the patient care and family bonding,” said Natasha Ahmed, OB/GYN at the birthing center. “Our patients and their families have appreciated the renovation, safety aspects and how it improves the birthing process for them.”

In addition to expanding private beds and triage beds, the birthing center and NICU have also allowed parents to stay 24/7 during their newborn’s stay, enabling them to feel more like a parent and less like a visitor, according to the HCA Midwest Health News Bureau.

“This provides the baby with an enhanced neurosensory experience to support their development,” according to the news bureau. “Research supports that neonates cared for in a private room require fewer medical procedures and experience less stress, lethargy, and pain.

“Additionally, the intimate setting helps the newborn gain weight more rapidly and achieve a healthy weight at discharge.”

Here are a few pictures capturing the newly renovated spaces.