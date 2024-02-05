fbpx
Kylie Graham
Kylie Graham
Menorah Medical Center unveils $4M birthing center and NICU

Director of Women’s Services Annette Hinton stands inside one of the renovated private bedrooms in the Labor and Delivery section of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, on Wednesday, Jan. 31.
Director of Women’s Services Annette Hinton stands inside one of the renovated private bedrooms in the Labor and Delivery section of Menorah Medical Center in Overland Park, on Wednesday, Jan. 31. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Late last month, Menorah Medical Center unveiled its newly renovated birthing center and neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) on its Overland Park campus.

Located at 5721 W. 119th St., Menorah Medical Center’s birthing center and NICU underwent a $4 million remodel, ultimately raising the number of private beds from seven to 13. Renovations also included adding triage beds and creating private rooms for newborns.

“Town Plaza Women’s Health is so pleased and grateful for the investment Menorah Medical Center has made to create a beautiful birthing and NICU experience that prioritizes the patient care and family bonding,” said Natasha Ahmed, OB/GYN at the birthing center. “Our patients and their families have appreciated the renovation, safety aspects and how it improves the birthing process for them.”

In addition to expanding private beds and triage beds, the birthing center and NICU have also allowed parents to stay 24/7 during their newborn’s stay, enabling them to feel more like a parent and less like a visitor, according to the HCA Midwest Health News Bureau.

“This provides the baby with an enhanced neurosensory experience to support their development,” according to the news bureau. “Research supports that neonates cared for in a private room require fewer medical procedures and experience less stress, lethargy, and pain.

“Additionally, the intimate setting helps the newborn gain weight more rapidly and achieve a healthy weight at discharge.”

Here are a few pictures capturing the newly renovated spaces.

The newly renovated waiting room in the birthing center and NICU wing of Menorah Medical Center features artwork of famous Kansas City landscapes.
The newly renovated waiting room in the birthing center and NICU wing of Menorah Medical Center features artwork of famous Kansas City landscapes. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
The renovations in the Birthing Center and NICU at Menorah Medical Center increased private beds from seven to 13. Every labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum suite includes a refrigerator, seating area and modern decor.
The renovations in the Birthing Center and NICU at Menorah Medical Center increased private beds from seven to 13. Every labor, delivery, recovery and postpartum suite includes a refrigerator, seating area and modern decor. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
All of the suites include private remodeled bathrooms.
All of the suites include private remodeled bathrooms. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Along with a new design, mini-fridges were added to each room to allow guests to bring and store their drinks and food. “Many mothers will bring in jelly sandwiches as those are something they are cautioned against eating while pregnant,” said Annette Hinton.
Along with a new design, mini-fridges were added to each room to allow guests to bring and store their drinks and food. “Many mothers will bring in jelly sandwiches as those are something they are cautioned against eating while pregnant,” said Annette Hinton. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
The old waiting room has been turned into seven private neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) rooms. Parents are allowed to stay with their babies for the entirety of their stay.
The old waiting room has been turned into seven private neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) rooms. Parents are allowed to stay with their babies for the entirety of their stay. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
All of these private NICU rooms overlook the garden and walking area of Menorah Medical Center.
All of these private NICU rooms overlook the garden and walking area of Menorah Medical Center. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
The switch to individual rooms also improves development in neonates.
The switch to individual rooms also improves development in neonates. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Three triage beds were included in the renovation for incoming patients to be evaluated by a nurse or physician.
Three triage beds were included in the renovation for incoming patients to be evaluated by a nurse or physician. Photo credit Kylie Graham.

Kylie Graham
Kylie Graham
