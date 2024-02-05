The future of a prominent former retail property in Roeland Park remains a mystery and updates are hard to come by from its owner.

The old CVS Pharmacy, 5170 Roe Blvd., closed in summer 2021 after a decade in business.

Two years later, the property remains vacant and empty, the shadow of the words “CVS Pharmacy” where the store’s sign used to be fading along with the chipped paint of the building’s facade.

The property’s owner has been unresponsive to the city of Roeland Park and the Post about what the plans are for the 35,000-square-foot space.

City says property owner has been silent for a year

The property at 5170 Roe Blvd. is owned by TMM Roeland Park Center, LLC, according to Johnson County property records. That entity’s address matches Kansas City-based commercial real estate firm Kessinger/Hunter & Company, LC.

A representative with Kessinger/Hunter did not respond to the Post’s requests for comment for this story. The former CVS is not listed on Kessinger/Hunter’s online map of available properties on the firm’s website.

Roeland Park City Administrator Keith Moody said Kessinger/Hunter has not given the city an update on the old CVS for a year.

“We haven’t actually been able to get the property owners to provide us any information concerning the status of the site for the last year,” Moody said. “It’s just been crickets.”

The Walmart, neighboring shops have same property owner

The same company, TMM Roeland Park Center, that owns the old CVS space also owns the nearby Walmart, Taco Bell, T-Mobile and The Roe Shops properties along Roe Boulevard.

The governing body sent a letter to Kessinger/Hunter regarding the Walmart parking lot in December 2021, which also went unanswered.

Last year, Dix Liquors left its space at The Roe Shops because of a failure to reach a lease agreement that met state liquor license requirements, the company said. (Dix has since announced the closure of its new location in Lenexa.)

Moody told the Post that all of the land — including the old CVS, Walmart and Taco Bell — was listed for sale, but the owners were unable to find a buyer.

Since then, the Walmart and majority of the parking lot has been listed for sale, he said.

CVS permanently closed in July 2021

A CVS manager at that time told the Post that the store and property owner failed to come to a new lease agreement.

The store’s last day was July 31, 2021, after about a decade in business.

That space previously housed other pharmacies, including a Skagg’s and a Katz.

