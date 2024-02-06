Bushnell, the maker of binoculars and other outdoor optics technology, is moving its operations out of Johnson County.

Bushnell’s parent company Vista Outdoor’s Inc., announced last week its intentions to shutter Bushnell’s Overland Park headquarters as part of a larger corporate restructuring.

Vista did not provide details on an exact timeline for the closure or the number of local employees impacted, and the company did not respond to the Post’s request for comment.

“While our business is stable, headwinds exist, and we need to make changes to grow and meet the financial plans we’ve established and believe in,” Eric Nyman, CEO of Revelyst, Vista’s outdoor products segment, was quoted in a company press release.

The timeline for Bushnell leaving is unclear

Bushnell’s current headquarters is at 9200 Cody St., in Overland Park.

The company also operates an outlet store in Lenexa, which will remain open with the company’s corporate move.

Company officials did not provide further details on the timeline for Bushnell’s departure from Johnson County or say exactly how many jobs will be impacted by the move.

Bushnell reported to the Kansas City Business Journal’s 2022 Manufacturer’s List that its Overland Park headquarters employed 200 full-time workers. The company reportedly did not complete a survey for the publication’s 2023 list.

The company has been in Overland Park for three decades

Bushnell originally launched in 1948 and has been based in Overland Park since 1992.

The company is known for its “sports optics” technology — including binoculars, trail cameras, rifle scopes and rangefinder cameras.

Bushnell is owned by manufacturing company Revelyst, which serves as a segment of parent company Vista Outdoor Inc.

Vista is a conglomerate of 41 outdoors brands based in Anoka, Minnesota that spun off its Revelyst segment late last year.

The departure is part of larger company restructuring

Revelyst cited the move as part of its “GEAR UP Transformation Plan” — which entails consolidating employees that are currently spread out across multiple offices.

The plan includes shuttering offices in California, Colorado and Mississippi, as well.

Bushnell is part of parent company Vista Outdoor Inc.’s “Outdoor Performance” sector, which will consolidate into one office in Bozeman, Montana.

“The decisions to close offices and reduce headcount aren’t taken lightly, and though they are intended to position us for the future, we understand that they are difficult in the immediate,” said Revelyst CEO Eric Nyman. “I have incredible confidence in our ability to transition through this and gain strength because of it. GEAR Up is an integral component for transforming Revelyst into the world’s No. 1 house of brands.”

