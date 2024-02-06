fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Traffic & Roads

Crash near State Line leads to miles-long traffic jam on I-435

Traffic backs up on eastbound I-435 in Leawood on Monday following a fender-bender near State Line Road. Photo credit Mike Frizzell.
One person has minor injuries following a crash on Interstate 435 in Leawood on Monday evening.

Leawood firefighters and Johnson County Med-Act paramedics were called to meet Leawood police in the eastbound lanes of I-435 west of State Line Road at about 4:40 p.m.

Recorded radio traffic indicates that traffic slowed, and one driver rear-ended another.

The driver of the striking vehicle requested an ambulance and was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The crash, in the left lane of the Interstate, caused a traffic backup that reached U.S. 69 Highway, more than four miles away.

All lanes reopened just after 5:30 p.m. when a tow truck removed one of the crashed cars.

No other details were immediately available.

Mike Frizzell
Mike Frizzell is a freelance crime and fire reporter who runs Operation 100 News.

