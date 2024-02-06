Tiki Taco, a Kansas City-based eatery boasting “fast & fresh” food and “Asian-inspired” takes on classic Tex-Mex dishes, is on its way to Johnson County.

Tiki Taco will officially open its doors on its first Kansas location in downtown Overland Park at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12.

Tiki Taco will operate at 7514 W. 80th St.

The restaurant moved into the former Witter Plumbing building in downtown Overland Park.

Just off Santa Fe Drive, the restaurant is near Chinese restaurant Dragon Inn.

The space features a walk-up order window, more than 30 indoor seats and an outdoor patio.

Once it opens, Tiki Taco will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Tiki Taco serves up fast-casual fare

The restaurant’s menu features a variety of tacos, from grilled shrimp and Korean beef to jackfruit and mushroom tacos.

In addition to tacos, Tiki Taco also offers a range of burritos and sides like curly fries and chips and salsa.

The restaurant also serves tiki-themed drinks like piña coladas, horchatas and mai tais.

This marks Tiki Taco’s first Johnson County

This new location is also the taco chain’s first location on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro.

The original Tiki Taco operates on 39th Street in Kansas City, Missouri — where it originally began as just a walk-up window.

The restaurant also has another Kansas City, Missouri location on Troost Avenue.

