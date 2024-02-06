Tiki Taco, a Kansas City-based eatery boasting “fast & fresh” food and “Asian-inspired” takes on classic Tex-Mex dishes, is on its way to Johnson County.
Tiki Taco will officially open its doors on its first Kansas location in downtown Overland Park at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12.
Tiki Taco will operate at 7514 W. 80th St.
- The restaurant moved into the former Witter Plumbing building in downtown Overland Park.
- Just off Santa Fe Drive, the restaurant is near Chinese restaurant Dragon Inn.
- The space features a walk-up order window, more than 30 indoor seats and an outdoor patio.
- Once it opens, Tiki Taco will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.
Tiki Taco serves up fast-casual fare
- The restaurant’s menu features a variety of tacos, from grilled shrimp and Korean beef to jackfruit and mushroom tacos.
- In addition to tacos, Tiki Taco also offers a range of burritos and sides like curly fries and chips and salsa.
- The restaurant also serves tiki-themed drinks like piña coladas, horchatas and mai tais.
This marks Tiki Taco’s first Johnson County
- This new location is also the taco chain’s first location on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro.
- The original Tiki Taco operates on 39th Street in Kansas City, Missouri — where it originally began as just a walk-up window.
- The restaurant also has another Kansas City, Missouri location on Troost Avenue.
Want more food & drink news? This beloved Italian restaurant in Mission is making a comeback three years after closing