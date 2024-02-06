fbpx
This KCMO taco joint set to open first JoCo location in downtown Overland Park

Photo via Tiki Taco.

Tiki Taco, a Kansas City-based eatery boasting “fast & fresh” food and “Asian-inspired” takes on classic Tex-Mex dishes, is on its way to Johnson County.

Tiki Taco will officially open its doors on its first Kansas location in downtown Overland Park at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 12.

Overland Park Tiki Taco
Photo via Tiki Taco website.

Tiki Taco will operate at 7514 W. 80th St.

  • The restaurant moved into the former Witter Plumbing building in downtown Overland Park.
  • Just off Santa Fe Drive, the restaurant is near Chinese restaurant Dragon Inn.
  • The space features a walk-up order window, more than 30 indoor seats and an outdoor patio.
  • Once it opens, Tiki Taco will operate from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12 a.m., Friday and Saturday, and from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Sunday.

Tiki Taco serves up fast-casual fare

  • The restaurant’s menu features a variety of tacos, from grilled shrimp and Korean beef to jackfruit and mushroom tacos.
  • In addition to tacos, Tiki Taco also offers a range of burritos and sides like curly fries and chips and salsa.
  • The restaurant also serves tiki-themed drinks like piña coladas, horchatas and mai tais.

This marks Tiki Taco’s first Johnson County

  • This new location is also the taco chain’s first location on the Kansas side of the Kansas City metro.
  • The original Tiki Taco operates on 39th Street in Kansas City, Missouri — where it originally began as just a walk-up window.
  • The restaurant also has another Kansas City, Missouri location on Troost Avenue.

