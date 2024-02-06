Correction: The city’s parks and rec committee meeting is Wednesday night. An earlier version of this story mistakenly said it was Tuesday.

Pickleball noise at Prairie Village’s Windsor Park is back up for discussion this week, as the city weighs potential solutions to noise emanating from courts there that is bothering nearby residents.

The city’s parks and recreation committee will discuss potential solutions to the pickleball noise issue at Windsor, including possibly reverting the courts back to tennis courts less than a year after they were changed to pickleball courts last summer.

After several rounds of discussion about the issue late last year, the city council last month threw the issue back to the parks and rec committee to come up with a solution that could ultimately be voted on by the city council.

Noise at Windsor Park became an issue almost immediately

Last August, just a few weeks after the Windsor Park pickleball courts were installed, Mayor Eric Mikkelson said at a city council meeting that the city was considering purchasing sound dampening panels to cut down on noise coming from the courts.

Then, the parks and rec committee at its meeting in September recommended the city conduct a study to evaluate the noise issues at Windsor Park.

That study found neighbors to the north and east of the new pickleball courts were more impacted by the noise due to their proximity to the courts.

In October, the committee recommended that the city council choose an option for sound dampening panels and planting trees as needed to wall off the courts and lessen the sound traveling to neighboring homes.

Reverting back to tennis courts is still on the table

Meghan Buum, assistant city administrator, said the parks and recreation committee’s discussion will be an extension of the city council’s most recent conversation in January.

Buum said the potential solutions on the table still include dividing the courts between tennis and pickleball courts, going back to a full tennis court setup or using sound dampening panels to wall off the pickleball courts.

Last month, the city council debated whether to install sound dampening panels or restripe some number of the courts into tennis courts but did not settle on a solution.

Ultimately, the city council decided to send the noise issue back to the parks and rec committee to make another solution recommendation.

Pickleball noise has become a flashpoint across U.S.

The public can provide input

The parks and recreation committee meets at 4 p.m. on Wednesday at city hall, 7700 Mission Rd.

The committee’s agenda does include public participation, and Buum said she is accepting feedback from residents ahead of time to share with the committee.

After the committee provides a recommended solution, the city council is anticipated to consider approval of the recommendation.

Buum said this could appear before the city council as soon as the Feb. 20 meeting.

