Inside JCPRD: Top 5 reasons to visit the new “Inside the Box” exhibit

In May 1951, county officials and a crowd of residents gathered in the courthouse square in Olathe. County leaders, with the help of Masons, were laying the cornerstone for the new, 1952 Johnson County Courthouse. Inside the cornerstone, officials placed a small, hand-made copper box – a time capsule left for future generations to discover. After 70 years safely tucked away, the still-sealed box was retrieved when that courthouse was being demolished in 2020. The Johnson County Museum accepted the time capsule and its contents into its collections and permanent care and opened it up. What was inside the box? That is the topic of the museum’s newest special exhibit, “Inside the Box: A 1951 Time Capsule,” which opened Feb. 3. Below are five reasons you should visit this short-run exhibition!

Time capsules are a mystery – and interesting!

Time capsules, by their very construction and configuration, are a mystery to future audiences. What could be inside the box? What did the past leave for the future to find? What new things can we in the present learn from the choices of people in the past? “Inside the Box” seeks to answer all of these questions about the 1951 time capsule and its contents. The exhibit explores the long history of time capsules, as well as some of the philosophy behind creating them. Learning this background will help visitors think about the 1951 capsule in a broader context.

The contents reveal the postwar change Johnson County was experiencing was palpable.

The many documents and few objects inside the 1951 time capsule spoke to the major changes Johnson County was undergoing in 1951. The explosion of postwar suburbanization led to new neighborhoods and roads, increasing population, and a growth in county government. The officials who left letters and documents in the capsule revealed the drastic changes that their offices were seeing and experiencing. Exploring these events from 70 years ago will give visitors a better idea of why the county developed the way that it did. The exhibit displays these government documents and letters for visitors to compare the changes revealed in them to stats and facts from 2023.

Your city (if it existed in 1951) was feeling those changes, too.

The documents inside the 1951 time capsule did not just reveal a county and its government experiencing growth and change. City leaders were invited to submit letters and documents for the capsule, and these documents reveal changes happening on the ground in locations across the county. Suburban cities like Prairie Village, Mission Hills, and Merriam had only recently incorporated, while cities like Spring Hill, Olathe, and Edgerton had been around for nearly a century by 1951. Whether old or new, residents in these cities were seeing changes in how the land was used, in the total population, and in their community’s prospects for the future. An interactive touchscreen display in the exhibit will allow visitors to explore these city-based letters.

Considering what was not placed in the box is as important as what was.

The 1951 time capsule was not all encompassing of its year or its county, however. The committee who led the time capsule effort was comprised of prominent, older white men. The government officials who submitted contents were also mostly white men, with the exception of four white women. Items from non-governmental county residents are scarce in the capsule, and items submitted by the county’s Black and/or Latino populations are non-existent. Considering how history is made and shared – what was not included in the box, who the capsule’s creators believed their audience to be, and knowing whose stories were left out – are important questions for visitors to consider. Visitors are prompted to consider how a hypothetical time capsule made in 2024 might differ from the 1951 capsule.

It is only on display for 13 weeks, so don’t miss it!

“Inside the Box” will only be on display for 13 weeks – from Saturday, Feb. 3 through Saturday, May 4. You won’t want to miss this opportunity to see what was inside the box, to view the copper capsule itself, to learn the history it contained for seven decades, to consider what was left out, and to ponder how you’d collect the history of Johnson County today.

The museum's "Inside the Box: A 1951 Time Capsule" special exhibition is included in regular museum admission ($6 adults, $5 seniors, $4 children) and is open to the public Monday through Saturday, 9 am to 4:30 pm.