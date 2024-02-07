Nothing Bundt Cakes bakery chain closes Mission shop

A shop selling bundt cakes of all flavors and sizes has closed one of its Johnson County locations.

Nothing Bundt Cakes has closed down and moved out of its Mission shop.

Nothing Bundt Cakes operated at 6850 Johnson Dr.

The bakery occupied a spot just west of downtown Mission in a strip mall that includes Chipotle, Rally House and Tipsy’s Wine and Spirits.

Nothing else has taken over the space yet, but it’s a couple doors down from the soon-to-be new home of Italian restaurant Avelluto’s, which is making a come back and reopening in the now-shuttered d’Bronx deli storefront.

Nothing Bundt Cakes, as its name suggests, is primarily known for its bundt cakes but also sold party products like balloons and candles.

The bakery is moving to Kansas City, Missouri

The move out of Mission came as part of an expansion onto the Missouri side of the Kansas City metro area, company officials say.

A sign on the now-closed Mission storefront says Nothing Bundt Cakes is moving into a new locaiton in Kansas City’s Brookside neighborhood.

That shop is projected to open in the coming months.

The company still has other Johnson County locations

As of now, the nearest Nothing Bundt Cakes to Mission operates at the 10 Quivira Plaza complex, 12258 Shawnee Mission Pkwy., in Shawnee.

The company also has two more Johnson County locations in Olathe and Overland Park.

On the Missouri side of the metro, Nothing Bundt Cakes also has a shop in Kansas City’s Northland.

