Mr. D’s Donut Shop in Shawnee has made it a habit amid the Kansas City Chiefs’ recent run of postseason success to challenge businesses in opposing cities to bets.

With Super Bowl LVIII this Sunday between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers (a rematch of Super Bowl LIV in 2020), Chen has issued an open challenge to businesses from the Bay Area.

In past game bets, Chen says, the losing business has agreed to donate to a local charity in the other city.

But so far, he said no business in the Bay Area has answered his playful taunts. Maybe, like much of the rest of NFL fandom, they’re sick of the Chiefs.

“I think they’re afraid of us,” Chen said, only somewhat tongue-in-cheek.

The tradition started in 2022

Chen, who’s co-owned the classic donut shop since 2018, said they first started making wagers with local businesses when the Chiefs played the Buffalo Bills in the AFC playoffs in 2022.

Since then, the bets have netted money for charities, like KC Pet Project.

Part of the high-spirited taunting includes the shop’s famous “Burnt donut,” where the donut makers will print out the opposing team’s logo on a sugar sheet, place it on the donut, set it on fire and step on it or smash it with a fist.

“People always get a kick out of it,” Chen said.

The Chiefs’ run has been good for business

Leading up to Super Bowl LVIII, Mr. D’s Donuts has been exceptionally busy, Chen said.

Selling red, Chiefs-themed donuts, some made with quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ distinctive coiffed likeness, has led to flood of pre-orders over the past week.

“It’s crazy,” he said. “Just like a normal weekday, we have probably 300 or 400 of just Chiefs donuts alone.”

It’s still accepting pre-orders for this weekend, cutting off Saturday orders at 10 a.m. on Friday and Sunday orders at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

“We’re not getting sleep this weekend,” Chen said.

Super Bowl fever has helped during typically slow time

After the holidays, Chen said business tends to be slow. But not when the Chiefs are in the big game.

With the Chiefs consistently making deep playoff runs and reaching four of the past five Super Bowls, it’s helped buoy their bottom line.

The Chiefs’ success has also made his customers happier, Chen said.

With some playful taunts and aid to local charities, he’s happy they all get to have a role in what he hopes is another championship run.

“I’m hoping we’ll get a repeat,” he said. “I think we’re going to kick their butt again.”