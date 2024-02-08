A Lenexa family that’s held Kansas City Chiefs season tickets for 55 years has hopes for another championship.

“I think the Chiefs are going to do pretty good in this and I think they’ll win,” said Jim Waechter.

He even has a prediction for the score for Super Bowl LVIII between the Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers this Sunday.

“So maybe like 24-21.”

This Sunday’s game may feel a bit old hat at this point for Chiefs fans, spoiled by their team’s run of making four of the last five big games.

But the rematch with the 49ers brings back memories for Waecther of Super Bowl LIV in 2020, when the Chiefs won their first championship in 50 years with a dramatic 30-21 comeback victory over San Francisco.

“That was about as excited as I’ve ever been,” Waechter said.

The family’s season-ticket stream began with Jim’s parents

Since Waechter was little, he said he can remember first going to Chiefs games at the old Municipal Stadium, where the Chiefs played from 1963 to 1971.

His parents, Betty and Gene Waechter, had four seats reserved for the family in those years.

“It was easier for us talk [to each other],” he said. “I would just look behind to them. I could talk to my mom or my dad or they would say something to (me and my sister).”

Through the decades, Waechter said fellow season ticket holders and tailgaters became good friends.

“You see them every year and they’re complete strangers to you,” he said. “The next thing, you’re sending Christmas cards and inviting each other out. It’s an experience.”

The Waechters endured many losing seasons

In those 55 years as season ticket holders, there were some notable triumphs — including the Chiefs’ first championship in Super Bowl IV in 1970 — but there were longer periods where the Chiefs were scraping the bottom of the barrel.

“My dad would say, ‘Do you know anyone that wants to go the game?'” Waechter said. “I said, ‘Dad seriously, you could take a paper clip, put the tickets with a $50 bill, throw it out the car window, someone’s going to take the $50 bill and those tickets are going to be still sitting on the ground.’ You couldn’t give them away.”

It was a long enough drought that there were often second thoughts about keeping their season tickets and continuing their streak.

“We made it through all all those years, and at times it wasn’t easy,” Jim said. “I can remember my mom talking to dad: ‘We don’t have that much money. Why do you keep buying each season tickets? What is wrong with you?’ So, yeah, you’ve got take the good with the bad.”

Jim only wishes his dad could be here to witness it

With this year’s Super Bowl being the Chief’s fourth championship game in five years, Waechter is witnessing something he didn’t expect.

His beloved team are now the villains of the NFL, booed during Super Bowl week and derided frequently by other fan bases online.

But given the decades of gridiron purgatory, he’s enjoying the heel-turn.

“Hey, we’re doing so good that most fans are jealous. That’s a good thing,” he said. “It’s nice to be liked. But on the other hand, if the reason they don’t like you is that they’re jealous of how good you are, then that’s not a bad thing, necessarily.”

If there’s one regret that Jim has, it’s that his father isn’t here to see it.

Gene died in 2019, a year before the Chiefs’ redemptive victory in Super Bowl LIV which started the current run.

“It’s a bittersweet thing for me,” he said.

The Waechters plan on keeping their season tickets

The Waechters have still never been to a Super Bowl.

They briefly considered trying to go to this year’s Super Bowl but were scared off by the record-setting prices. (Average prices to tickets to Sunday’s game in Las Vegas are currently running about $8,600 apiece on StubHub.)

In turn, Jim acknowledges the price for season tickets continues to go up. The family now carries two tickets, instead of four as in the olden days.

But he has no plans to give up his tickets anytime soon and hopes that when he stops going to games, someone else from the family — maybe his four adult children — will continue to keep the streak alive.

“I want to keep it going,” he said. “We’ve done it this long and and we weren’t there the very first year but pretty darn close to it. I want to keep it in the family and hopefully, one of my kids will want to continue it after me.”

For now, he’s using it to cheer on the champions and make memories with friends and family.

“It gives us pride that we stuck it out,” he said. “We can really call ourselves Chiefs fans.”

