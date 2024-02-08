Dog killed, 4 residents displaced in Overland Park triplex fire

Four residents of an Overland Park triplex were displaced by a fire that also left a dog dead Wednesday afternoon.

In a statement posted to X (formerly Twitter), Overland Park Fire Deparatment spokesperson Jason Rhodes said crews from OPFD and Consolidated Fire District #2 responded to the reported fire in the 8300 block of Travis Lane just after 4:30 p.m.

That’s near the intersection of Metcalf Avenue and 83rd Street.

Rhodes said crews found an active fire in a room on the backside of the three-unit, split-level residence.

When they arrived, firefighters received a report that a dog may be inside the burning structure. Firefighters then searched the premises to make sure all residents were out safely.

Crews were able to put the fire out in about 15 minutes, Rhodes said in his statement.

Once the fire was out, firefighters did find a dog dead inside the structure.

Damage was mostly contained to the unit where the fire began, Rhodes said. The other two units suffered “moderate smoke damage.”

Four residents living at the triplex, including one resident in the unit where the fire started, were all displaced by the fire’s damage, according to Overland Park fire officials.

Rhodes said investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire.