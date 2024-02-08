fbpx
Mike Frizzell
Crime & Courts

Shawnee teen gets 8 years in prison for deadly DUI crash

First responders on the scene of a crash on May 14, 2023, at the intersection of Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road. File photo credit Mike Frizzell.

A Shawnee teenager has been sentenced to more than eight years in prison for causing a deadly crash while driving under the influence last spring.

The crash happened on Sunday, May 14, 2023, at about 4:30 p.m.

At the time, Shawnee Police said two eastbound vehicles were stopped for a red light at the intersection of Blackfish Parkway and Lackman Road, when they were rear-ended by a speeding car.

The driver of one of the stopped vehicles, identified by police as Leland Scott, 71, of Shawnee, died at the crash scene. His wife was a passenger in the same vehicle and suffered serious injuries.

The driver of the other stopped vehicle was not seriously injured.

Police arrested 17-year-old Zakary Ignowski at the crash scene.

The Johnson County District Attorney’s Office successfully motioned for Ignowski to be tried as an adult.

On Wednesday, District Court Judge Brenda Cameron sentenced Ignowski, now 18, to 98 months — or just over eight years — in prison.

Ignowsky was initially charged with second-degree murder.

As part of a plea deal, he pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and DUI aggravated battery with great harm.

A charge for being a juvenile in possession of a firearm was dismissed by the prosecution.

