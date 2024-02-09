Blue Valley School Buzz: Discover a World of Learning! Chinese Immersion info meeting set for incoming kindergarten families

Are you interested in providing your child with an immersive educational experience that broadens horizons, enhances cognitive skills, teaches second language skills? Blue Valley invites incoming kindergarten families who reside in the district to explore the world of possibilities offered through the Chinese Immersion program.

Prospective Chinese Immersion Family Information Session

Monday, Feb. 26, 2023, @ 5 p.m.

Register for the information session online

Zoom link provided upon registration

Watch a video that provides a glimpse into Chinese Immersion classrooms

Application process

Online applications for the program will open Feb. 26 with a lottery system determining participation in the program. All applications will be entered into the lottery, with up to 50 percent of spots in the lottery reserved for students residing in the Blue Valley Southwest and Valley Park Elementary attendance areas. Selection is based on a random lottery, with no preference for early submissions. Siblings of current immersion students will have preference.

For more information on the immersion program, visit www.bluevalleyk12.org/immersion.