The day is nearly upon us, Johnson County.
This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.
Though it’s the team’s fourth appearance in the big game in the past five seasons, it never gets old for local Chiefs fans.
Many homes in Johnson County will host parties on Sunday, as friends and families gather together to watch the festivities, which have essentially become a national holiday.
But if you’re not looking to host your own watch party or make a spendy trip to Las Vegas, there are plenty of other options to find community and cheer on the Chiefs.
Restaurants and bars across Johnson County are planning to host Super Bowl watch parties and offer deals on food and drink Sunday.
Fair warning: you may want to consider arriving early to nab a seat as many of the events are first come-first served. In some cases, too, establishments are only allowing entry with reservations.
Here are some of the local bars and eateries offering Super Bowl festivities and deals on Sunday. (If you know of a watch party we’ve missed, let us know by emailing us at stories@johnsoncountypost.com and we’ll add it.)
- Atomic Cowboy will feature the game across the several TVs at its new Overland Park space. If you’re hosting at home, you can also pick up their ‘Ultimate Super Bowl Tailgate Kits‘ with game day eats like pizza, wings and more.
- The Bar in both Mission and Prairie Village will play the game in addition to offering many food and drink game day specials.
- SERV in Overland Park will host a watch party with live music, raffle prizes, and food and drink specials. Reserve a table here.
- Jefferson’s in Lenexa will host a Super Bowl party with wings and drinks specials. Reserve a table in advance here.
- Chicken N Pickle in Overland Park will offer game day “happy hour” specials all day on Sunday. The restaurant is also offering a game day to-go special with ribs, wings and more. Place an order here. All orders will be available for pickup on Sunday.
- The Social Bar & Grill in Shawnee will host a game day party from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. with merch, Super Bowl bingo, drink specials and more.
- Brew Lab in Overland Park plans to host a watch party with plenty of TVs and specials. Contact melissa@brewlabkc.com to reserve your spot.
- Blue Moose in Lenexa will offer a party with an all-you-can-eat nacho and taco bar on Sunday. The bar is $15 per person, and the restaurant will offer drink specials as well.
- Fox & Hound in Overland Park will have an opportunity for Johnson Countians who are cheering on the other side. 49ers fans who happen to find themselves in the Kansas City area can head to the restaurant’s west room for game viewing, a DJ and an indoor “tailgate” with all kinds of games.
- Johnny’s Tavern will host its own Super Bowl viewing parties in Prairie Village and Overland Park. Call the Johnny’s Tavern location of your choice to reserve a spot.
- Inspired Play Cafe in Overland Park will offer a child-friendly option for parents looking to join in on the festivities. The children’s café will host a game day event with appetizers, lemonade, juice boxes, and open play for children all day. The event is BYOB, and tickets start at $50.
- Double Nickel Bar & Grill in Olathe is hosting a game day event with drink specials and a taco and nacho bar. Reserve a table here.
- The Pour House in Shawnee will play the game on the restaurant’s 120-inch TV screen. Expect burger, wings and drinks specials, as well.
- Pathlight Brewing in Shawnee will pregame with a Taylor Swift/Travis Kelce-themed sing-along. You’re encouraged to come dressed in your best “Tayvis” gear. As for the game itself, “speciality hot dogs and shareable snacks” will be on offer starting at 4 p.m.
- Servaes Brewing Co. in Shawnee plans to offer some colorful beers on Sunday. Stop by before the game to try the taproom’s red and yellow-inspired Super Bowl beers, and leave with a $45 4-pack of growlers to-go. This special will go on from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Sunday.