The day is nearly upon us, Johnson County.

This Sunday, the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII.

Though it’s the team’s fourth appearance in the big game in the past five seasons, it never gets old for local Chiefs fans.

Many homes in Johnson County will host parties on Sunday, as friends and families gather together to watch the festivities, which have essentially become a national holiday.

But if you’re not looking to host your own watch party or make a spendy trip to Las Vegas, there are plenty of other options to find community and cheer on the Chiefs.

Restaurants and bars across Johnson County are planning to host Super Bowl watch parties and offer deals on food and drink Sunday.

Fair warning: you may want to consider arriving early to nab a seat as many of the events are first come-first served. In some cases, too, establishments are only allowing entry with reservations.

Here are some of the local bars and eateries offering Super Bowl festivities and deals on Sunday. (If you know of a watch party we’ve missed, let us know by emailing us at stories@johnsoncountypost.com and we’ll add it.)