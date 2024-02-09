An Olathe native and Blue Valley Southwest High School graduate has been identified as one of five U.S. Marines killed in a helicopter crash in California earlier this week.

Marine Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis, 21, was killed Tuesday along with four other Marines, according to a statement from the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing.

The statement describes the incident as a “helicopter mishap” that occurred during “routine flight training.”

All five were assigned to the Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, based at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in California. The squadron is nicknamed the Flying Tigers.

“We have been confronted with a tragedy that is every service family’s worst fear,” said Lt. Col. Nicholas J. Harvey, commanding officer of Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361. “Our top priority now is supporting the families of our fallen heroes, and we ask for your respect and understanding as they grieve. The Flying Tigers family stands strong and includes the friends and community who have supported our squadron during this challenging time. We will get through this together.”

The five deceased Marines from the CH-53E helicopter mishap on February 6, 2024, have been identified. Lance Cpl. Donovan Davis

Sgt. Alec Langen

Capt. Benjamin Moulton

Capt. Jack Casey

Capt. Miguel Nava Additional information can be found at:https://t.co/4Qh5AJ9vSB pic.twitter.com/2cXi64cvFZ — 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing (@3rdmaw) February 9, 2024

According to the Associated Press, the helicopter carrying the Marines, a CH-53E Super Stallion, crashed during a storm in the mountains outside San Diego.

The crash occurred as southern California was being pummeled with historic rainfall earlier this week.

Davis was 21 years old and was assigned as a crew chief for the CH-53E Super Stallion helicopter.

The other Marines killed have been identified as Sgt. Alec Langen from Chandler, Arizona; Capt. Benjamin Moulton from Emmett, Idaho; Capt. Jack Casey from Dover, New Hampshire; and Capt. Miguel Nava from Traverse City, Michigan.

In a statement, Blue Valley School District spokesperson Kristi McNerlin confirmed Davis graduated from Blue Valley Southwest High School in 2020.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lance Corporal Donovan Davis, a cherished member of our Blue Valley Southwest 2020 graduating class,” McNerlin said in a statement. “Our hearts go out to his family, friends and fellow Marines during this incredibly difficult time. Donovan will be remembered for his dedication, bravery, and service to our country.”

U.S. Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas also offered his condolences in a statement Friday afternoon:

“Today, we learned that Kansas lost one of its finest in the tragic helicopter crash that took the lives of five United States Marines. Lance Cpl. Davis volunteered to serve his country, and at 21 years of age, he paid the ultimate sacrifice. Even in times of peace, our military men and women put themselves at great risk to make certain the troops are always ready to defend our nation if the need should arise.

“I can’t even begin to imagine the pain five families and many friends are facing today as they learn of the loss of these young men. Robba and I are praying for the Davis family – and all the military families impacted by this accident.”