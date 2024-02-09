PHOTOS: Johnson County shows off its Chiefs Super Bowl spirit

It’s a Red Friday, at the end of a very red week, capping off another red Super Bowl-bound season in Kansas City.

Schools, businesses and organizations across the metro and Johnson County have been flying their Chiefs flags, donning their favorite players’ jerseys and celebrating in red and gold.

Yes, it’s our fourth time doing this in five years. But man, it doesn’t get old. Let the good times roll!

Check out these images of Chiefs Super Bowl spirit captured around Johnson County this week: