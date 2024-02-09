PHOTOS: Johnson County shows off its Chiefs Super Bowl spirit

It’s a Red Friday, at the end of a very red week, capping off another red Super Bowl-bound season in Kansas City.
Schools, businesses and organizations across the metro and Johnson County have been flying their Chiefs flags, donning their favorite players’ jerseys and celebrating in red and gold.
Yes, it’s our fourth time doing this in five years. But man, it doesn’t get old. Let the good times roll!
Check out these images of Chiefs Super Bowl spirit captured around Johnson County this week:
Chiefs flags line Santa Fe Dr in downtown Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Lil’ Dudes, a boys clothing boutique in downtown Mission, is stocked with Kansas City Chiefs gear ahead of Super Bowl LVIII. Photo credit Juliana Garcia.
Heather Ong, a teacher at Rising Star Elementary in Lenexa, dressed up like Andy Reid earlier this week. Photo via X/@RStar512.
A home in Olathe displays a bright yellow Kansas City Chiefs flag. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes inflatables alongside a decidedly Mahomes-like skeleton statue stand outside of a home off of Neiman and 51st Terrace in Shawnee, on Tuesday, Feb. 6. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Staffers at Johnson County Community College got into the collective spirit. Photo via X/@JCCCTweets.
Red and white lights line the Patrons Building in downtown Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
The chicken statue outside of WingsStand by Jefferson’s wears a Patrick Mahomes jersey in downtown Mission. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Students wore red at Manchester Park Elementary in Lenexa. Photo via X/@MPTimberwolves.
A decorative KC window display at Jubilee Balloon Co. on Thursday, Feb. 8 in Mission. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
A home located off of Overland Park Drive and Valley View Drive in Overland Park displays Kansas City Chiefs flags. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Kindergartners at Roesland Elementary in Roeland Park made their Super Bowl Sunday wishes. Photo via X/@principalplewis.
Staffers at the American Academy of Family Physicians in Leawood donned red and got in the Super Bowl mood with a tailgate-themed party earlier this week. Photo courtesy Emily Holwick.
Graphics depicting footballs and the Kansas City Chiefs logo accompany “Super Bowl Bound” on the top of the WellSky buildings off U.S. 69 Highway and College Boulevard in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
Bennett Ickaley poses for a picture with the friendship bracelet he made to send to a student in California as part of a project this week at Heatherstone Elementary in Olathe. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
One of many Chiefs flags in Overland Park. Photo credit Kylie Graham.
U.S. Rep. Sharice Davids of Johnson County squared off with fellow Democrat, Rep. Eric Swalwell, who represents part of the San Francisco Bay Area, in a friendly Super Bowl week pose. Photo via X/@repdavids.
It was “Viva Las Vegas!” for these staffers at Chisholm Trail Middle School in Olathe. The pair celebrated the Chiefs’ impending Super Bowl game on Sunday which, of course, is in the town Elvis helped make famous. Photo via X/@CSTWildcatsMS.
Lenexa K9 Bruno event got in the game day spirit on Red Friday. Photo via X/@lenexapolice.
The BOK Financial building at Metcalf Avenue and College Boulevard in Overland Park displays a Kansas City Chiefs. Photo credit Kylie Graham.