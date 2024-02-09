There’s not much going on this weekend, right?

Just kidding. We’re as excited for Sunday’s big game as the rest of you Chiefs fans out there, but Johnson County’s weekend slate of things to do goes well beyond the gridiron.

Before kickoff at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, there are plenty of ways to occupy your time, from a Taylor Swift-inspired pop-up party, locally produced musicals or a culinary-focused food fest celebrating the Chinese Lunar New Year.

Then, of course, let the game begin.

Pregame at Merriam’s Swifitie Super Bash Pop-up

The city of Merriam is throwing a Taylor Swift-inspired Super Bowl pregame party Friday from 4 to 7:30 p.m. at the Merriam Community Center.

There will be friendship bracelet-making, Super Bowl snacks and dancing to an Eras Tour playlist.

Admission is $5. Fans of all ages are welcome. You can register here.

Take in the Shawnee production of “Beautiful”

Feel the earth move under your feet as you take in Music Theatre Kansas City’s local production of the Broadway hit “Beautiful.”

The show is about the meteoric career of singer-songwriter Carole King, who was writing hit songs by the time she was 18.

The show debuts this Friday, with more shows Saturday and Sunday (before the Super Bowl).

Performances will run the next three weekends through Feb. 25. Get tickets here.

Enjoy “Little Women the Musical” in Overland Park

More on-stage serenading can be heard Saturday night at Midwest Trust Center’s Yardley Hall on the Johnson County Community College campus, with performances of “Little Women the Musical.”

It’s a tuneful take on Louisa May Alcott’s classic tale of the March sisters.

Shows will be at 4 and 8 p.m., with pre-show talks starting at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectively. Tickets start at $25.

Feast at Lenexa Public Market’s Lunar New Year party

Start off your Super Bowl Sunday with a culinary-focused homage to the Chinese Lunar New Year at Lenexa Public Market.

This free, family-friendly event will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. (plenty of time to get home in time for your Super Bowl party).

There will be games, performances and speciality dishes served up by the market’s vendors, including Cosmo Burger, Kimchi and Bap and the newest vendor, Cardboard Corner Cafe.