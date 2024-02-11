The Shawnee Mission School District announced Sunday classes would be canceled Wednesday, Feb. 14, in anticipation of another Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

“When our city has previously celebrated World Series and Super Bowl championships, this has created a tremendous impact on our entire community, which has put a strain on staffing, student attendance, and transportation,” SMSD Superintendent Michelle Hubbard said in an email message to families Sunday night.

The district announced Wednesday would be a “Plan A” day, according to the district’s inclement weather protocol, meaning all district facilities — including daycares — would be closed and no staff would report to work.

Olathe already announced it would not cancel classes

Late last week, Olathe Public Schools officials announced the district would not cancel classes, win or lose in Super Bowl LVIII.

The district, in part, cited multiple inclement weather days that canceled classes in January as a reason for not canceling classes for a parade.

Olathe says if a family chooses to keep their student home Wednesday, then they need to report that absence.

Officials cited a string of school days canceled in January due to wintry weather as a reason for not granting a Super Bowl parade off day this year.

“Due to the five inclement weather days this semester, we are being extra intentional with our instructional minutes moving forward and have made the decision to have school and conferences as planned from Feb. 12-15,” the message to Olathe families said.

Other JoCo districts have yet to announce plans

Both Blue Valley and USD 232 in De Soto had yet to announce plans immediately after the game Sunday night.

Last year, Olathe let families know before the Super Bowl that school would be canceled the Wednesday after the game if there was a victory parade.

USD 232 put out a similar alert ahead of the big game last year, letting families know classes would be canceled should there be a parade.

Neither Shawnee Mission nor Blue Valley announced plans before the game last year, but then both districts canceled classes for the parade after the Chiefs won.