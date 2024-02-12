Ann E. Drake

July 16, 1931 — February 3, 2024

Lenexa

On February 3, 2024 the world said farewell to a vibrant soul. Ann Eloise Eylar Drake, age 92, of Overland Park, Kansas passed away peacefully in her sleep. Ann was born on July 16, 1931 in Kansas City, MO and after graduating from Paseo High School, she attended the University of Kansas where she obtained a Bachelor’s degree in Education. She was a Kindergarten teacher for over 34 years in the KCMO School District and in her first teaching position, she met the love of her life whom she later married, Ralph Collins Drake. They were married for 65 years before his passing in 2019.

Ann is survived by their two children, Kevin and Cynthia Drake, M.D., 6 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren. Ann was a social butterfly who loved Canasta nights with her close friends, watercolor painting, baking desserts, watching a good TV series, and cheering on her favorite basketball team, the KU Jayhawks. At her request, no memorial service will be held and the family asks that any donations be made to the University of Kansas, Miller Scholarship Hall.

Obituary published by Johnson County Funeral Chapel & Memorial Gardens.