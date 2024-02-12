Say it with us, Johnson County: the Chiefs are a dynasty!

Yes, this is the third time Kansas City has celebrated a Super Bowl championship in the past five years, but the feeling doesn’t get old.

And you know what else doesn’t get old? Buying that championship swag.

Soon after Sunday night’s thrilling overtime victory in Super Bowl LVIII over the San Francisco 49ers, Lenexa-based sports apparel chain Rally House unveiled the latest title-winning gear.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rally House (@rally_house)

If you’re planning to go to Wednesday’s Super Bowl victory parade, you’ll definitely want to consider updating your collection.

Here’s where in Johnson County you can get Super Bowl LVIII title merch:

Rally House

There are several Johnson County locations of the local apparel chain or its offshoot Kansas Sampler, including in:

Mission, 6858 Johnson Drive

Lenexa (Oak Park), 9750 Quivira Road

Leawood (Town Center), 5219 W. 117th St.

Olathe, 16845 W. 119th St.

Shawnee (Shawnee Station), 15420 Shawnee Mission Parkway

Dick’s Sporting Goods

Dick’s announced their stores would be open late Sunday if the Chiefs won and then open again Monday at 8 a.m.

The sporting goods chain’s Johnson County stores include:

Leawood (Town Center Plaza), 11801 Nall Ave.

Merriam Town Center, 5600 Antioch Rd.

Olathe (Northridge Plaza), 15280 W. 119th Street

Academy Sports + Outdoors

By Monday morning, Academy Sports was already featuring Super Bowl championship gear online.

Local stores of that chain are also at:

Olathe, 14405 W. 135th St.

Overland Park, 9781 Quivira Rd.

Online options

If you want to avoid the crowds, you can also brows for Super Bowl gear online.