JCCC Updates: Johnson County Community College baseball and softball ready to open season

By Tyler Cundith, Director of Sports Information

Optimism abounds at the Johnson County Community College spring sports season begins.

Both the baseball and softball teams are ranked in national polls, and both were picked as the preseason favorites to win their respective Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference championships.

Top-Ranked baseball team

Fresh off a JUCO World Series appearance in 2023 and program-best 56 victories, the JCCC baseball team is a consensus top-ranked program. The Cavaliers are ranked in every preseason two-year poll. The National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) released the first poll of the season and pegged the JCCC baseball program No. 8. Johnson County is also preseason ranked by JUCO Baseball Blog (No. 4), Prep Baseball Report (No. 5), Dream Big Athletics (No. 8) and Perfect Game (No. 18).

Under the direction of head coach Eric Horner, the Cavaliers have appeared in the NJCAA Preseason Poll in each of his four seasons, this year being the first in the top 10. He teams have been ranked in 28 of a possible 38 polls. Last year JCCC was ranked No. 2 in the final poll for the season.

Through three seasons at the helm, Horner has compiled a 145-37 record for a .797 winning percentage. His 145 wins are the most by any coach in Kansas Jayhawk Conference history through their first three seasons. All three years his teams opened the season ranked among the top-20 in the country.

In 2023, JCCC reached the NJCAA D-I World Series for the third time in program history and the first since 2014. JCCC went 56-10, including a 30-3 mark in the Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference East Division to capture the program’s 11th title. Their 56 wins set a new team mark and tie the second most in Kansas Jayhawk Conference history.

Horner returns six players from that squad, among them JUCO Baseball Blog and all-conference pitcher John Chambers, co-conference freshman of the year Dagen Brewer, and all conference relief pitcher Maddox Burkitt, who has signed with Kansas for next year.

Softball off to a strong start

The Johnson County softball team also opens its 2024 season ranked No. 8 by the NJCAA. Under the direction of head coach Aubree Brattin-Volkens JCCC has appeared in the NJCAA Preseason D-II Poll in 11 of her 13 seasons. This is the fifth time her team has been ranked in the top 10 open a season. Her teams have been ranked in 85 of a possible 109 polls over 13 seasons (78%).

Last season the Lady Cavaliers opened the season unranked, but at the end of the season they found themselves ranked among the top-20 programs in the country at No. 13. JCCC finished the season with a record of 33-9 and were co-champions of the Kansas Jayhawk D-II Conference.

Brattin-Volkens returns eight players from that squad, including six all-conference selections. Outfielder Taryn Burkhardt and infielder Kate Ediger were placed on the first team. Right-hand pitcher Maggie McNally was a second-team pick and infielders Hannah Archdekin and Emma Smith and outfielder Eve Morris earned honorable mention.

Come out and catch a game