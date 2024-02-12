The Shawnee Mission School District announced Sunday classes would be canceled Wednesday, Feb. 14, in anticipation of another Super Bowl victory parade for the Kansas City Chiefs.

SMSD will be the only major Johnson County public school district to not conduct a regular schedule on the day of the parade this year.

“When our city has previously celebrated World Series and Super Bowl championships, this has created a tremendous impact on our entire community, which has put a strain on staffing, student attendance, and transportation,” SMSD Superintendent Michelle Hubbard said in an email message to families Sunday night.

The district announced Wednesday would be a “Plan A” day, according to the district’s inclement weather protocol, meaning all district facilities — including daycares — would be closed and no staff would report to work.

Olathe already announced it would not cancel classes

Late last week, Olathe Public Schools officials announced the district would not cancel classes, win or lose in Super Bowl LVIII.

Olathe says if a family chooses to keep their student home Wednesday, then they need to report that absence.

Officials cited a string of school days canceled in January due to wintry weather as a reason for not granting a Super Bowl parade off day this year.

“Due to the five inclement weather days this semester, we are being extra intentional with our instructional minutes moving forward and have made the decision to have school and conferences as planned from Feb. 12-15,” the message to Olathe families said.

Blue Valley, USD 232 in De Soto also won’t cancel school

Both Blue Valley and USD 232 in De Soto announced Monday morning that they would hold classes as regularly scheduled on Wednesday.

Like Olathe, both districts cited the inclement weather in January as a factor in the decision now not to cancel classes for a Super Bowl parade.

“After careful consideration, Blue Valley decided to maintain regular school operations on the day of the parade,” Blue Valley Schools aid in its message to families. “While we recognize the significance of this community event, we have already experienced five days of school closures due to inclement weather, and winter is not yet over. Given these circumstances, minimizing disruptions for the remainder of the school year needs to be our priority.”

“Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on yet another well-deserved championship! The achievements of our city bring immense pride to all of us, and we share in the excitement of this extraordinary moment.”

Both Blue Valley and USD 232 said students not at school Wednesday would have to be reported absent like they normally would.

Last year, all major Johnson County districts canceled classes on the day of the Chiefs’ parade celebrating their Super Bowl LVII victory over the Philadelphia Eagles.