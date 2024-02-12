The Kansas City Chiefs are world champions for the second year in a row.
Now, Chiefs Kingdom is gearing up to celebrate the nail-biting victory of Super Bowl LVIII — which the Chiefs won in overtime, 25-22 — with a parade and rally on Wednesday.
Johnson County Transit is offering a free shuttle ride to and from downtown Kansas City, Missouri, for those who want to attend the parade and rally.
Catch a bus at Oak Park Mall
- Johnson County riders can use the park-and-ride location at Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St., according to a Johnson County press release.
- Pickup is at the east side of the mall parking lot, the Nieman Road side of the mall.
- Signage and staff will help guide riders to park and board buses, according to the press release.
Shuttle service starts at 7 a.m.
- The last trip to the parade and rally leaves at 10 a.m. Feb. 14, according to the press release.
- Passengers must be on a bus by 10 a.m. in order to catch a ride.
- “Riders should be prepared for significant wait times to board a shuttle,” the press release reads. “Because traffic is expected to be heavy, it is estimated that a single round trip will run at least 90 minutes.”
Riders will have to walk to festivities
- Buses will drop off Johnson County riders at Southwest Boulevard and 25th Street.
- That is about a 20-minute walk from Union Station, where the victory rally is anticipated to begin at 12:45 p.m.
- Passengers who want a ride back to Oak Park Mall must walk back to Southwest Boulevard and 25th Street.
- The return trips will start at noon and continue until 4 p.m.
Only two regular services will be available on Feb. 14
- Freedom (Special Edition) and SWIFT services will operate as normal on Feb. 14, according to the press release.
- No other RideKC transit service will operate in Johnson County on Feb. 14, according to the press release.
