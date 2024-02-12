The Kansas City Chiefs are world champions for the second year in a row.

Now, Chiefs Kingdom is gearing up to celebrate the nail-biting victory of Super Bowl LVIII — which the Chiefs won in overtime, 25-22 — with a parade and rally on Wednesday.

Johnson County Transit is offering a free shuttle ride to and from downtown Kansas City, Missouri, for those who want to attend the parade and rally.

Catch a bus at Oak Park Mall

Johnson County riders can use the park-and-ride location at Oak Park Mall, 11149 W. 95th St., according to a Johnson County press release.

Pickup is at the east side of the mall parking lot, the Nieman Road side of the mall.

Signage and staff will help guide riders to park and board buses, according to the press release.

Shuttle service starts at 7 a.m.

The last trip to the parade and rally leaves at 10 a.m. Feb. 14, according to the press release.

Passengers must be on a bus by 10 a.m. in order to catch a ride.

“Riders should be prepared for significant wait times to board a shuttle,” the press release reads. “Because traffic is expected to be heavy, it is estimated that a single round trip will run at least 90 minutes.”

Riders will have to walk to festivities

Buses will drop off Johnson County riders at Southwest Boulevard and 25th Street.

That is about a 20-minute walk from Union Station, where the victory rally is anticipated to begin at 12:45 p.m.

Passengers who want a ride back to Oak Park Mall must walk back to Southwest Boulevard and 25th Street.

The return trips will start at noon and continue until 4 p.m.

Only two regular services will be available on Feb. 14

Freedom (Special Edition) and SWIFT services will operate as normal on Feb. 14, according to the press release.

No other RideKC transit service will operate in Johnson County on Feb. 14, according to the press release.

