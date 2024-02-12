Lorene (DeBrabander) Rieke

January 24, 1929 – February 7, 2024

Lorene E. Rieke, a beloved wife, mother, and active member of her community, peacefully passed away on February 7, 2024, at the age of 95. She was born on January 24, 1929, in her family home in Shawnee, Kansas. She attended St. Joseph Grade School and High School in her early years.

Lorene met Paul B. Rieke, and the two were wed on August 26, 1947. Lorene dedicated herself to supporting her family and contributing to their livelihood. As a bookkeeper for her family’s construction business, she played an essential role in its success. Her meticulous attention to detail ensured the smooth operations of the company.

In addition to her work, Lorene actively participated in various organizations that held great importance to her. She served as the President of both the Silver Liners and the Belgium American Club. Lorene was also an active member of the Lenexa Historical Society, Friends of Shawnee, and the Johnson County Museum. Her involvement in these groups showcased her eagerness to engage with others and contribute to her community.

Lorene is preceded in death by her loving husband, Paul Rieke, her father Leon DeBrabander, her mother Mary (Van De Berghe) DeBrabander, and her brother Albert DeBrabander.

Lorene leaves behind cherished memories and a lasting legacy in the hearts of her surviving family and friends. She is survived by her children Frederick (Carla) Rieke of Leawood, KS, Douglas (Sheri) Rieke of Gravois Mills, MO, Bruce (Toni) Rieke of De Soto, KS, Marlene (Stan) Hall of Lenexa, KS, Paulette (Greg) Prieb of Lake Quivira, KS, and Rosemary (Sam) Male of De Soto, KS. She is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, her brother Emil DeBrabander and numerous relatives and friends who will miss her dearly.

While we mourn the loss of this remarkable woman, we also celebrate the life she lived and the impact she made. Lorene will be deeply missed by all who had the privilege to know her, but her memory will live on through the countless lives she touched. May her soul find eternal peace, and may her loved ones find comfort in the beautiful memories they shared with her.

A rosary will be prayed at 5:00pm on Monday, February 12th, 2024 with a visitation to follow until 8:00pm at the Amos Family Funeral Home in Shawnee, KS. Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Tuesday, February 13th at 10:30am at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Lenexa, KS. She will be laid to rest following the service at Resurrection Catholic Cemetery, also in Lenexa.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Lorene to Kansas City Hospice & Palliative Care.

Obituary published by Amos Family Funeral Home.