May 6, 1931 ~ February 8, 2024

Marian Louise Reid Bilyea joined the radiant throng in Heaven on the 8th of February, 2024.

As was her way, she did so without fuss or commotion, seeking a quiet path toward her Lord with whom she has been in steady conversation for decades.

Marian was born in Columbia, Missouri on May 6, 1931 to Professor William H. E. and Mrs. Rose Reid. She was their third and final child, following her late brother Bob and sister Virginia who survives her. She attended the University School for primary, intermediate and high school education before attending the University of Missouri and achieving her degree in Home Economics with an emphasis in Textiles. Subsequently, Marian took a position at Stephan’s College as Social Director which she released in order to accept a position at KOMU as a host of the show “Ladie’s Faire”. This early television show featured cooking and appliance demonstrations.

Marian wed Dr. George D. Bilyea on August 8, 1953. After a move to Overland Park, Ks, they had two children, Teri and David, who both survive their mother. Marian was blessed by two grandsons, Will ( son of Teri and the late Bob Hudson) and George, ( son of David and Julie Bilyea) who also survive their grandmother.

Marian’s life was entirely focused on being of service to others. During her children’s growing up years, after a stint as receptionist at Overland Pet Clinic, Marian was a school secretary. More than one principal inferred that she was the actual CEO of the school, he was just a figurehead. She demurred, always content to work in the background, never aspiring to credentials. She believed both her children were first rate. Her children were grateful for her never ending cheerleading. She was a careful keeper of documentation. Summer vacations, or grocery shopping, building a house or caring for her husband during serious illness, she took careful notes and was an epic list maker.

At age 80, having lost George to Illness many years before, Marian met and married the late Rick Everist and moved out of Overland Park to Lakeview Independent Living in Lenexa. There she enjoyed friendships of the deep and devoted kind. Lakeview days were filled with walks, exercise, dinners in the Fountainview Room and camaraderie.

Marian is an over 60 year member of the Overland Park Christian Church, PEO, DAR and Gamma Phi Beta.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Overland Park Christian Church with visitation at 9 AM followed by service at 10 AM on Friday, February 16, 2024.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation or to the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.

