February 24, 1947 — February 2, 2024

Shawnee

Rick Miller went to meet our creator and savior, surrounded by his family Friday, February 2nd 2024. He was 76.

Rick was born February 24th, 1947 to George and Lois Miller in Kansas City, Mo. He spent his childhood playing sports, singing in the choir, and going to mass. He graduated from Bishop Hogan High school in 1965.

Rick met his bride, his rock, Kay in 1976.

They married the next year on July 30th, 1977. They welcomed their first born Natalie a year later. Kay later gave Rick a son, Richard Nathaniel in 1983.

He founded and ran a successful advertising agency, N&N Advertising, for over 36 years. His business received many awards and accolades over the years but he valued nothing more than his wife and family.

For over four and half decades he devoted himself to Jesus and his family. He was a deacon at his Christian church for many years and also served as a leader there in different forms throughout his life. Having a marriage of over 46 years, two children, and 9 grandchildren, he would often say how truly blessed he was.

He was always there for his friends and family at a time in need. His friends and colleagues would often share stories about Rick offering encouragement and prayer at times that really impacted their lives. His love and kindness stretched to all those around him.

He was a present, involved, loving father and husband. He took his kids fishing, coached their sports teams, played Barbie’s, dominoes, poker, and maybe even had some stern talks with a few boyfriends. He was diligent in his commitment to pray with kids every single day.

His kids were able to see the many times he overly swooned his wife. There was never such a thing as “over the top” for his bride.

In the later years of his life he enjoyed nothing more than spending time with his wife and family. He loved sports, none more than Chiefs football. In fact, he was a Chiefs Red Coater for many years. He loved planting flowers and vegetables. You would often leave his home with bags full of tomatoes and cucumbers. When the business and action of life wasn’t taking up his time he would love sitting on the porch with his wife and two dogs just enjoying nature and conversation with his queen.

Rick was preceded in death by his parents, George and Lois Miller; his brother, Steven; and his father- and mother-in-law, Jim and Helen Hawkins.

He is survived by his wife, Kay; his two children and their spouses, Natalie and Bruce Haber and R. Nathan and Kristin Miller; his grandchildren Harrison, Bailey, Reghan, Kennedy, William, Caleb, Lily, Daxton, and Isla.

He is also survived by his sister an brother-in-law Marilyn and Kevin Schwartz.

Rick will be dearly missed by all who knew him, but his legacy will live on through his family, friends, and colleagues. We find our strength knowing that Rick is happier right now than he has ever been.

Visitation will 10:00am-11:00am with a Eulogy at 11:00am, Friday, February 9th, 2024 at Johnson County Funeral Chapel 11200 Metcalf Ave., Overland Park, Ks. 66210 In lieu of flowers: Please hug a loved one for tomorrow is not promised.

